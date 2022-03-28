Jamaal Jarrett: Priority 2023 DL details his ‘didn’t want to leave’ Georgia football weekend

It is quite hard to block Jamaal Jarrett in the trenches. Especially with just one man. That’s with an All-American level offensive lineman at that.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with 4-star DL target Jamaal Jarrett out of North Carolina.

When he shared those words, they did not come across as praise for a page. The way he conveyed those thoughts, it was clear he was smiling wide over the call.

It might be equally as taxing trying to decide what was the most positive thing he had to say regarding how well the visit went for those that bleed red and black.

Jarrett has already reached the stage where he knows he’s a very wanted man at Georgia for months now.

How committable is his offer? Well, that greeting says a lot.

“He was my mentor and basically my tour guide,” Jarrett said. “I pretty much spent time with him, Mykel Williams and Big Bear the whole visit. I was able to watch them practice. Just being in the film room was awesome. I was asking questions. Watching film. I was basically doing everything they were doing.”

“Yo as soon as well pulled up on the field, the practice field, the whole recruiting staff, all the coaches and everybody in the building surrounded the car and started clapping,” Jarrett said. “It was awesome, man. Just awesome, man.”

When Scott pulled up to Georgia, the Bulldogs left the red LED welcome lights on.

Jarrett said he has to look straight at him in the eye when he says something like that.

“I already had that blessing,” Jarrett said. “Coach Scott he makes it all very real. He looks at you dead in the eyes and says ‘Do you want to come be a ‘Dawg?’ and that is Coach Scott’s way of saying something like that.”

“Then I woke up again Saturday and did it all over again and then got to watch practice,” Jarrett said.

“She loved it,” he said. “She loved the school. The campus. Everything is surrounded by the campus. It was awesome for her, too.”

Jarrett spent two full days on Friday and Saturday. He arrived with his mother, his stepdad and his little sister, Jada, on early Friday afternoon.

This visit was “way more informative” for Jarrett. He got to meet the staff and their family members.

The big things were two key elements: Player connections. Getting to watch the national champions practice.

Those were the two ways that this UGA visit even surpassed Jarrett’s first visit to UGA back in January for the national championship celebration inside Sanford Stadium.

Going in, that was going to be about as hard as a kicker hanging with Jarrett on a board drill. Yet the ‘Dawgs delivered.

“The players said that every school has got something nice but the reason they picked Georgia was with the relationships they build with the coaches and that coach Scott is really the best defensive line coach in the nation. They were like every school has something nice, but you will know which one is going to be home for you based on those relationships.”

And then he was talking ‘bout practice.

“Oh my gosh,” Jarrett said. “This was my first college practice I’ve seen and I think it will be the best one. They treat it like an NFL practice in every little thing they do. They move so fast. Coach Smart, his system is fast. Everyone is running somewhere.”

“You’ve got to be conditioned man. You run from one side of the field to another. I was wanting to run with them, man. It was just crazy dude.”

Smart was, as usual, his usual entertaining self. He had jokes, along with razor-sharp instruction.

“One player had won an award for the hardest worker of the week,” Jarrett said. “We were watching film and it showed a play of him walking on the play. Coach Smart was like ‘Give me my shirt back’ for hardest worker and I was like ‘Oh no’ and it was real funny, man.”

Jarrett said Stackhouse and Williams both performed well. He said that 2022 Georgia signee Christen Miller was also at practice and they got to hang out a lot.

“He and I were standing on the sideline and somebody said ‘Is that Jordan [Davis] and Devont’e [Wyatt ] and I was like ‘Oh no’ about that, too,” Jarrett said. “We’re basically their size, man. It was awesome. He and I have that bond built already.”

Barring an upset, the Bulldogs should see three members of their defensive front go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft next month.

It was important for him to see how Scott trains his guys for that type of future success.

“All gas,” he said. “No brake, man. That dude is back-to-back-to-back. Drilling. He’s a great coach. He will run the field. He will demonstrate. He expects everything to be done right and a certain way. He’s always saying like ‘if you are that guy then you will be that guy in practice and in the games’ to his players.

He knew that Georgia didn’t have 14 guys on that practice field. Those 14 ‘Dawgs are off to the NFL and it still l looked like a championship team at work.

“Georgia set that mark,” he said. ‘They can send 14 guys to the NFL and they are just going to keep sending more and more in the future. Just by watching that practice, there are still a lot of ‘Dawgs out there.”

There might be three or four Bulldogs bigger than him on the roster. That would be offensive linemen Jacob Hood, Amarius Mims, Xavier Truss and Devin Willock. Those guys are all taller than him. Not bigger.

He was floored by how much bigger Hood has gotten since he last saw him at a big prospect camp.

Bottom lines: How does Jamaal Jarrett feel about UGA now?

There are about five members of the Georgia staff that stay in daily contact with Jarrett. That includes both co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and Smart.

He has family plans for the weekend of G-Day. He will, regrettably, not be able to attend.

When asked how the visit could have flowed or turned out any better, the answer here was telling.

“Have me play with them?” he wondered around. “If I could suit up for practice. Man, that would have been awesome if I could have done that.”

Does he feel Georgia can maximize his future?

“Yes, sir,” Jarret said. “Definitely. I believe that if I go to Georgia or if I were to be a part of their program I would become a better football player, a better student-athlete and become a better role model for my community. They work on all those things with you at Georgia, man. That’s D-line U right there at Georgia.”

It was hard to drive off.

“I didn’t want to leave,” he said. “Like I said earlier, I felt at home over there. The players were treating me like I was already playing with them. The school and great campus over there. Kirby Smart is there. He’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve met. Ever. It was awesome there. I didn’t want to leave. I told my mom ‘Can we stay just one more day?’ when we were leaving.”

