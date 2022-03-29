ESPN writer expects Georgia football to ‘underperform’ in 2022 season

Of course, it is going to be hard for Georgia to replicate the success it had last season. You don’t lose Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and others all at the same time and get better going into the next season. The Bulldogs have a lot of work to do if they are to repeat as National Champions, something no team in the sport has done since Alabama won in 2011 and 2012. Yet one writer for ESPN, Ryan McGee, thinks the Bulldogs will do more than fall short of repeating. In a recent roundtable with its college football writers, McGee tabbed the Bulldogs as the team that will underperform in the sport next season.

“Big pieces are missing from that historically great defense and Stetson Bennett’s time as a folk hero among the fanbase seems to have lasted about a week,” McGee wrote. “Will the Bulldogs win the SEC East? Probably. Will they win double-digit games and play in Atlanta in December? More than likely. Will that be enough? Not a chance.” Georgia sent 14 players to the NFL combine last month, tying the record for any program. And if you’ve heard what Kirby Smart has had to say this spring, you can understand why there is some pessimism out there. Smart has mentioned how thin the Bulldogs are at wide receiver and defensive back this spring. He’s also shared a pretty big concern about the leadership, or lack thereof, on the team at the moment. Smart has even publicly mentioned that he would like to see Bennett become a better leader.

“In terms of leadership, we are still working on that. We are not where we need to be in terms of leadership and guys challenging guys,” Smart said last Tuesday. Related: Kirby Smart’s challenges to Georgia QB Stetson Bennett resonate; Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff get first-team looks Bennett agrees with Smart. If the Georgia quarterback is going to take the next step forward, he has to be unafraid in how he goes about leading the team. That there is no JT Daniels around should prevent the waters from getting muddied.