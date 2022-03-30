Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which Bulldog NFL Draft prospect has helped themselves the most lately?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. It offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2022 NFL Draft and the expected record number of members from the 2021 national champions that project to be picked.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as the Will Smith/Chris Rock memes dropped on the internet this week. The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Which Bulldog draft prospect has helped themselves the most at the NFL Combine and Pro Day? Brandon Adams: Jordan Davis Why: “His 2021 in-season performance speaks for itself, but the pre-draft process favors nitpicking analysts. However, any NFL talking heads who might doubt Davis were put on mute by his performance at the combine.” Curtis Compton , AJC Freelancer Mike Griffith: Lewis Cine

Why: "Cine was not expected to run a sub-4.40 time in the 40-yard dash, and NFL teams were likely blown away by how cerebral the departing Georgia junior comes across in interviews. The film speaks for itself. Cine jumped from late second-day pick to potential first-round pick." Hyosub Shin , AJC Freelancer Connor Riley: Lewis Cine Why: "Relative to expectations, I think Cine turned the most heads. He really pushed himself up and could possibly see himself taken in the first round. Not many people would've said that before the combine." Steve Luciano , Dawgnation

