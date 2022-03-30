Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which Bulldog NFL Draft prospect has helped themselves the most lately?

Lewis Cine-Georgia football-NFL Draft
Georgia safety Lewis Cine has had a brilliant stretch of pre-draft workouts ever since winning the national championship with his Bulldogs against Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
@jeffsentell
Posted

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

It offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2022 NFL Draft and the expected record number of members from the 2021 national champions that project to be picked.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as the Will Smith/Chris Rock memes dropped on the internet this week.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which Bulldog draft prospect has helped themselves the most at the NFL Combine and Pro Day?

Brandon Adams: Jordan Davis

Why: “His 2021 in-season performance speaks for itself, but the pre-draft process favors nitpicking analysts. However, any NFL talking heads who might doubt Davis were put on mute by his performance at the combine.”

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis looks at himself in the reflection of the trophy after their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Curtis Compton, AJC Freelancer

Mike Griffith: Lewis Cine

Why: “Cine was not expected to run a sub-4.40 time in the 40-yard dash, and NFL teams were likely blown away by how cerebral the departing Georgia junior comes across in interviews. The film speaks for itself. Cine jumped from late second-day pick to potential first-round pick.”

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) after a reception by Bolden during the first quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Hyosub Shin, AJC Freelancer

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Connor Riley: Lewis Cine

Why: “Relative to expectations, I think Cine turned the most heads. He really pushed himself up and could possibly see himself taken in the first round. Not many people would’ve said that before the combine.

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (46) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano, Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell: Travon Walker

Why: “Cine was my choice until Walker’s Pro Day. That 4.51 NFL combine time at 272 pounds with a 35.5 arm length was stellar. But what blew my mind was watching him in LB drills next to Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker. Travon Walker has soared from a likely top 12 to top 5 to a potential top 3 pick of late. Looking at 2021 NFL contract data, he’s added another $15 million in value to his rookie contract. At least.”

Georgia DL Travon Walker rushes upfield in the Orange Bowl victory against Michigan (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

UGA News

NextCover 4 on Georgia football: How many Bulldogs will go in the first...
Leave a Comment