Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV Network announced for Week 12 game

Georgia football will close out its SEC schedule on Saturday, Nov. 19 when it makes a trip to Lexington, Ky. to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with CBS broadcasting the game. Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since Smart took over as the program’s head coach back in 2016. Last season, Georgia beat Kentucky 30-14 in Athens.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 27-13 win over Tennessee this past weekend, while Kentucky earned a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Georgia is a near-unanimous No. 1 team in both polls after the win over Tennessee. Just a week before, the Volunteers flexed their muscles against Kentucky in a 44-6 win. On Saturday, it was Georgia who pushed around the previously unbeaten Volunteers.