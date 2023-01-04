Things don’t get any easier for Georgia football secondary as it faces Quentin Johnston, potent TCU offense

Just about every Georgia fan saw why Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was so publicly discussed before the game. He finished with five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He very nearly had four and who knows what he would’ve done had he not suffered a concussion at the end of the third quarter. Related: Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football Georgia found a way to get past Harrison and the talented Ohio State passing attack. But the final game doesn’t figure to be any easier, especially with TCU boasting star receiver Quentin Johnston.

While many scouts see Harrison as the top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, Johnston has a real case at being the top-draft eligible wide receiver in this cycle. He took home offensive MVP honors with his play against Michigan and ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Johnston being taken by the Houston Texans with the No. 12 overall pick. The 6-foot-4 junior has been on a tear in the past two games, catching 10 passes for 302 yards and a back-breaking touchdown against the Wolverines. “Their size on the outside stands out a lot,” defensive back Javon Bullard said. “We know they’ve got some very large receivers, big catch radiuses and they can run. Anytime you have that size on the perimeter, whether it’s quick game or deep balls, it’s always a great matchup.”

Related: TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’ The guy getting Johnston the ball is pretty special as well, with Max Duggan finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting. He’s a threat as both a passer — 32 touchdown passes — and as a runner — eight rushing touchdowns. Duggan and Bennett got to hang out when both were in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The two likely weren’t trading secrets, especially given TCU was a touchdown underdog against Michigan, while GEorgia had Ohio State and C.J. Stroud to deal with.