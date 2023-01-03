Stetson Bennett knows Georgia football offense must ‘clean things up and play better’ against TCU

Stetson Bennett knows Saturday night wasn’t his best performance. Despite throwing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown, the Georgia quarterback added he played bad football for about 30 minutes on Saturday as well. And he knows this offense, even after scoring 42 points against Ohio State, can and has to be better. “I think it’s pretty apparent that we can,” Bennett said on playing better. “We opened up the second half with two three-and-outs. Now, part of that is Ohio State is an unbelievable team and they played really well. But, yeah, I definitely feel like we can clean things up and play better than we did.”

Monday’s game against TCU will be the final of Bennett’s storied career. If he plays well, there’s a very likely chance Georgia takes home its second-consecutive national championship. He’ll also cross of some major statistical milestones with a strong performance against the Horned Frogs. He needs 71 passing yards to set the school’s single-season record, currently held by Aaron Murray as he threw for 3,893 yards in 2012. Bennett needs 177 passing yards to become the school’s first 4,000-yard passer in program history. Bennett acknowledged he is aware as he wants to be of the school records he can take down. And that he’s got one more chapter to write in his extraordinary college career.

"I try to see things for what they are, and I don't let people tell me what they are," Bennett said on what's gotten him to this point. "I try to figure that out on my own. And I think I've done a pretty good job of that." That mental outlook is what has allowed Bennett to transcend his previous roles as a walk-on, back-up and player who was benched during his long college career.