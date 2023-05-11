Kirby Smart shares his most important factor when it comes to picking Georgia’s next quarterback

Kirby Smart is accustomed at this point in his career to facing questions about his quarterback management. Whether it be from the early days of Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm to the 2021 season with Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, Smart is used to answering tough questions about the most scrutinized position in sports. So one would think, with Georgia looking for a new quarterback to replace Bennett, he’d be hearing it a lot this offseason. But winning back-to-back national championships seems to have quieted some of those skeptics when it comes to picking a new Georgia quarterback. “It seems like I got it a lot more in years past,” Smart said of the quarterback position on Monday in a radio interview with 680 The Fan. “I’ll be honest with you, there’s lot of questions about everything. There were questions last year about our defense losing eight guys drafted. I don’t really listen to the questions.”

Smart specifically brought up his decision to ride with Bennett following the 2021 SEC Championship game. Instead of turning back to Daniels, Smart rode with Bennett after the 41-23 loss. Bennett responded by playing the best game of his career to that point in an Orange Bowl win over Michigan. In the rematch against Alabama, Bennett came through and Georgia won its first national title since 1980. “Nobody was more scrutinized and questioned after we lost the SEC Championship about JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett, and I stood firm on that,” Smart said. “It wouldn’t have mattered whether we won the next game or not, what mattered is, ‘Did we make the best decision for our team to win?’ Ultimately that’s what I’m trying to do. What gives our team the best chance to win?”