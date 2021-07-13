Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,480 (July 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why veteran players -- such as cornerback Ameer Speed -- will play a critical role for the Bulldogs this season

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s veteran players will have important role in 2021

Beginning of the show: Georgia has several high-profile transfers set to make anticipated debuts this season. Their arrival to the program bolsters what was already a talented roster. However, while talent may be all that matters in fantasy football, the real game requires more than good players. It also requires good chemistry among those players. I’ll explain on today’s show how that chemistry is shaped by UGA’s veteran players -- such as cornerback Ameer Speed, who was recently profiled in a post on UGA’s social media accounts.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen.