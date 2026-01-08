Georgia defensive back Ondre Evans was not in the transfer portal for long, as Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that Evans has signed with NC State.

Evans was not even in the transfer portal for 24 hours, as he entered on Wednesday.

He is the third defensive back to depart the program via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Joenel Aguero and Jaden Harris. The latter has already signed with Kansas.

Evans signed with Georgia as a member of the 2024 signing class. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury. He will have three years remaining at his next school.

Evans is from Nashville, Tennessee and was the No. 85 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Evans did not play in a single game during his two years in Athens. He is the second Georgia cornerback to transfer, with Daniel Harris previously leaving the program.

Georgia will see cornerback Daylen Everette move on to the NFL, as his career in Athens has come to a close.

The Bulldogs will bring back cornerbacks Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones, who both played significant snaps for Georgia this past season. The two are expected to start for the Bulldogs moving forward.

Georgia also has Dominick Kelly and Jontae Gilbert at the position. The Bulldogs signed six defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris expected to help at cornerback. Both were rated among the top-100 overall prospects in the class.

Georgia has now had 10 players enter the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have secured the services of Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes, who is expected to play safety for the Bulldogs.

The transfer portal will remain open until Jan. 16.

