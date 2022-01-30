Former UGA WRs touted Bryan McClendon on DawgNation Daily
There were a number of fan favorites mentioned in recent days as a possible replacement for Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton -- who recently departed for the same job at LSU.
A definite theme for those candidates was previous ties to the UGA program. One of the names discussed was former Bulldog -- and NFL great -- Hines Ward, now wide receivers coach at FAU. Ward has stated plainly in the past his desire to hold that position at UGA, and perhaps one day he’ll get the chance to do that.
The same can be said for record-setting former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards. Edwards is offensive coordinator at Pace Academy in Atlanta, and a renown personal coach who has tutored many current and former Bulldogs wideouts. Edwards is also a regular contributor to DawgNation Daily, and has been quite clear as well about his willingness to consider a position at UGA if an offer were to be extended.
However, Edwards own personal ambitions didn’t prevent him from speaking up on behalf of one of his former teammates, Bryan McClendon, who was hired Sunday for the job.
Edwards said Thursday on DawgNation Daily that he thought McClendon was a strong candidate, and that he would represent UGA well.
Another former Bulldog wide receiver, Sean Bailey, echoed similar sentiments when he joined the show on Wednesday.
Bailey was equally optimistic that the homecoming for McClendon, who was also previously a UGA assistant from 2009-2015, would lead to more success for his alma mater.
There’s no doubt the fraternity of former Bulldogs players is a proud one, as demonstrated on DawgNation Daily this week. A distinguished pair of names stepped up to support McClendon before he was even officially hired.