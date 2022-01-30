Former UGA WRs touted Bryan McClendon on DawgNation Daily

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episodes No. 1,615-1,619 (Jan. 23-28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a number of topics including the pending hire of Bryan McClendon as Bulldogs wide receivers coach.

Former UGA wide receivers touted Bryan McClendon on DawgNation Daily

There were a number of fan favorites mentioned in recent days as a possible replacement for Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton -- who recently departed for the same job at LSU.

A definite theme for those candidates was previous ties to the UGA program. One of the names discussed was former Bulldog -- and NFL great -- Hines Ward, now wide receivers coach at FAU. Ward has stated plainly in the past his desire to hold that position at UGA, and perhaps one day he’ll get the chance to do that.