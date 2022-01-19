Georgia football: National championship roster is splintered, but 19 new Bulldogs are already on campus

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest ============================================================= Picture two large display boards. Like the ones found at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The twist here is this will take stock of the 2022 Georgia football roster. With so much focus devoted to the players moving to the NFL or through the transfer portal, there’s a need to look at the big picture. The big picture here leads this observer to the following conclusions: Georgia’s infusion of overall talent from the 2022 class looks to be the best of the Kirby Smart era, especially at a few game-changing positions. It boasts a top 100 overall recruits at every position except at wide receiver. There is always the 2018 class to use as the benchmark. That class included seven prospects with the coveted 5-star ranking, but five of those signees weren’t on the field in Indianapolis. (Sidebar: Georgia got a title with its first signing class to wrestle the No. 1 overall recruiting ranking from Alabama, but 11 of the top 17 highest-rated recruits in that class saw no minutes in that 33-18 win.) The 2022 class is the best defensive class of the Smart era in Athens. There are top 50 overall prospects at DT (2), LB, EDGE, CB (2) and S in this class. The Bulldogs have never brought in the type of talent for all three levels of its defense that it has in this cycle. Georgia has never brought in a defensive back class like the 2022 group and it is not even close. Georgia has never brought in a pair of pass rushers quite like Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykel Williams in the same class. The ratings may compare, but not the size of the bodies. Jones and Williams look like Travon Walker did coming out of high school but move like they are 230-pound OLBs. There’s a unique way the numbers balance out here for Kirby Smart. The position groups are being replenished to replace the players that will not be on the 2022 roster. It is almost like the outgoing Bulldogs are being replaced with new Bulldogs at each position. With those pearls in mind, take a look at the board on the left. Then take a breath.

Then take a look at the board and the right. It is perfectly acceptable to get a little excited about it all. Those boards flow down the page below. Past. Present. Future. There really hasn’t been a time like this in Athens since 1980.

Barking, we will add, is perfectly acceptable after you head to your desired gate at this terminal. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. DEPARTURES (23) 🛫 Here’s where one might gulp. Or take that breath. Expect to see more names added to this list over the next few weeks and months. That’s a loss of a lot of scholarship personnel. Championship Bulldogs. That said, the Bulldogs have already welcomed their largest class ever of early enrollees (19) to the program. The majority of those guys are high school All-Americans (11) and they are already on campus in Athens. That’s out of the 18 scholarship players who are now enrolled at UGA.