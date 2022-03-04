A strong NFL combine performance from Jordan Davis could end another long Georgia football drought

Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt have been inseparable the past couple of months. From leading Georgia to its first National Championship since 1980 to training together in Arizona for the NFL draft, the Georgia defensive tackles have spent a lot of time together. When you consider their jovial personalities and outlook on the world, it makes sense why the two have stayed so close even as they prepare to ultimately go their separate ways. “The connection has stayed the same. We’re brothers,” Wyatt said. “We got out there and laugh and joke. We just try to bring joy everywhere we go.”

Davis and Wyatt likely won't be teammates next season. Largely, it's because of their draft status with both defenders being tabbed as possible first-round picks. Wyatt has shot up draft boards since the end of the season, thanks in part to a strong performance at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Davis did not participate in the Senior Bowl, which is why his questions were a little more pointed when speaking with the media on Friday morning.

Despite being the more decorated college player between the two — Davis was a First Team All-American, finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Bednarik and Outland Trophy — Davis knows he has something to prove to teams in Indianapolis. “Everybody knows I’m a run-stopper and pass-rushing sort of goes by the wayside with me,” Davis said. “Definitely in the offseason, it’s something I’ve been working on. Been working out with Chuck Smith. I feel when I have a disadvantage, I bring it to where I have even odds at that level. You want to improve and get better and I definitely think I’m doing that.” At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, stopping the run came easy for Davis. He was both figuratively and literally the biggest reason Georgia was the only team in college football to give up less than 80 yards rushing per game over the last three seasons.