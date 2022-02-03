Chidera Uzo-Dribe emerges as candidate for Georgia football outside linebacker coach opening

Uzo-Dribe spent last season as the defensive line coach at SMU. Prior to that he spent two seasons at Kansas working as the outside linebackers coach for Les Miles.

Georgia appears to be closing in on its final assistant coach opening, with the Bulldogs reportedly targeting TCU defensive line coach Chidera Uzo-Dribe to be the school’s next outside linebackers coach. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the interest.

Uzo-Dribe played collegiately at Colorado before spending three seasons as an analyst for the Buffalos. Uzo-Dribe racked up 20 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in his playing career for the Buffaloes.

Georgia is looking for an outside linebackers coach to replace Dan Lanning, who is now the head coach at Oregon. Lanning previously held the defensive coordinator title as well in his time at Georgia. The Bulldogs had previously named Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators moving forward.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about fellow recent hires Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo on Wednesday. The Georgia head coach stressed the importance of fit and finding the right cultural fit for the program.

“I’m big on fit. Does someone fit the culture we are trying to create? We don’t look at a lot of things that people on the outside world look at,” Smart said. “I look at, can the make our staff better, can they make our players better, do they fit our culture. That’s important to me and what we create at Georgia.”

McClendon replaced Cortez Hankton, who left to take the wide receivers coach job at LSU. To this point, Lanning and Hankton are the only two on-field assistants to leave Georgia this offseason. The Bulldogs went 14-1 and won the National Championship.

