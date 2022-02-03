Chidera Uzo-Dribe emerges as candidate for Georgia football outside linebacker coach opening
Georgia appears to be closing in on its final assistant coach opening, with the Bulldogs reportedly targeting TCU defensive line coach Chidera Uzo-Dribe to be the school’s next outside linebackers coach. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the interest.
Uzo-Dribe spent last season as the defensive line coach at SMU. Prior to that he spent two seasons at Kansas working as the outside linebackers coach for Les Miles.
Uzo-Dribe played collegiately at Colorado before spending three seasons as an analyst for the Buffalos. Uzo-Dribe racked up 20 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in his playing career for the Buffaloes.
Georgia is looking for an outside linebackers coach to replace Dan Lanning, who is now the head coach at Oregon. Lanning previously held the defensive coordinator title as well in his time at Georgia. The Bulldogs had previously named Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators moving forward.
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about fellow recent hires Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo on Wednesday. The Georgia head coach stressed the importance of fit and finding the right cultural fit for the program.
“I’m big on fit. Does someone fit the culture we are trying to create? We don’t look at a lot of things that people on the outside world look at,” Smart said. “I look at, can the make our staff better, can they make our players better, do they fit our culture. That’s important to me and what we create at Georgia.”
Related: Kirby Smart shares reasoning behind Georgia football hires of Bryan McClendon, Mike Bobo
McClendon replaced Cortez Hankton, who left to take the wide receivers coach job at LSU. To this point, Lanning and Hankton are the only two on-field assistants to leave Georgia this offseason. The Bulldogs went 14-1 and won the National Championship.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Nick Saban comments on addition of former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton
- ‘RBU’ shows out on social media to celebrate 2022 National Signing Day for Georgia football
- Lebbeus Overton: 5-star DL reclassifies to the 2022 class, places UGA in his final 5
- Senior Bowl standout Jermaine Johnson excited to be alongside former Georgia teammates
- Georgia captain Jamaree Salyer provides advice for Bulldogs to repeat as champs
- Georgia football winners and losers from 2022 National Signing Day
- Georgia’s Kirby Smart breaks down fluid NIL situation, recruiting complications, philosophy
- Kirby Smart offers first thoughts 2022 National Signing Day signees: ‘We’re certainly excited’
UGA News
- Chidera Uzo-Dribe emerges as candidate for Georgia football outside linebacker coach opening
- ‘RBU’ shows out on social media to celebrate 2022 National Signing Day for Georgia football
- Georgia football winners and losers from 2022 National Signing Day
- Georgia football 2022 early enrollee CJ Madden undergoes surgery
- Three things Georgia football needs for successful 2022 National Signing Day