Lebbeus Overton: 5-star DL reclassifies to the 2022 class, places UGA in his final 5
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest long-rumored news drop Thursday morning made by 5-star Lebbeus Overton.
=============================================================
Lebbeus “LT” Overton dropped two big pieces of news on the day after National Signing Day.
The biggest of those confirmed rumors that have existed going back to early late fall about him reclassifying to the class of 2022.
The 5-star DL will be able to accumulate enough course credits over the next few months to graduate in May and enroll this fall at the school of his choice. That decision will befit his status as the previous as the No. 1 DL and the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
He now moves to the 2022 class that just signed on Wednesday and back in December. The newly-formed recruiting service On3Sports has already reclassified Overton to the nation’s No. 31 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle.
Overton also dropped another big piece of news by establishing his top five schools. He listed Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M as his top five schools. He now plans to take official visits to all of those schools over the next few months before making up his final decision.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was a Max Preps All-American after his 21.5 sacks in Georgia 7A ball as a sophomore. He played through injuries and was at less than 100 percent for the balance of his junior season this past year.
Overton made those announcements in a public press conference earlier today from Milton High School in North Metro Atlanta. He has been at Milton for the last two seasons after moving to Georgia from Alabama private school Bessemer Academy just outside of Birmingham.
“Starting to play high school in the eighth grade you know I’ve already got that four years of experience,” Overton said. “So just graduating to that next level earlier I believe that will help me on the path just grinding it out in college earlier than expected.”
Milton said both of his parents were “100 percent supportive” of his decision. His father, Milton, was a four-year player along the offensive line at Oklahoma and is the current athletics director at Kennesaw State University.
Overton expressed the constant double and triple-teams of another year of high school would not be the best use of his development over the next year.
He deemed it better to go ahead and advance to the college level where he can develop outside of the expected climate for his senior year of high school football.
His comments today were captured by WXIA-TV in Atlanta and are embedded below.
He told Alex Benson of WIXIA-TV that he planned to make his final college decision sometime in April.
Overton spoke in-depth with DawgNation earlier this year about his thoughts on Georgia. He said the Bulldogs made a big move with him this fall after he got to watch the eventual national champions play back-to-back home games in Sanford Stadium.
His mother, Eunice Thomas, was also a standout volleyball player in the SEC at Kentucky. It is a loaded top group and yet it does not include Alabama.
Milton Overton worked in athletic administration for many years at both Alabama and Texas A&M across the course of his professional career before assuming his current role at KSU.
