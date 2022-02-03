Lebbeus Overton: 5-star DL reclassifies to the 2022 class, places UGA in his final 5

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest long-rumored news drop Thursday morning made by 5-star Lebbeus Overton. ============================================================= Lebbeus “LT” Overton dropped two big pieces of news on the day after National Signing Day.

The biggest of those confirmed rumors that have existed going back to early late fall about him reclassifying to the class of 2022. The 5-star DL will be able to accumulate enough course credits over the next few months to graduate in May and enroll this fall at the school of his choice. That decision will befit his status as the previous as the No. 1 DL and the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He now moves to the 2022 class that just signed on Wednesday and back in December. The newly-formed recruiting service On3Sports has already reclassified Overton to the nation’s No. 31 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle.

Overton also dropped another big piece of news by establishing his top five schools. He listed Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M as his top five schools. He now plans to take official visits to all of those schools over the next few months before making up his final decision. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was a Max Preps All-American after his 21.5 sacks in Georgia 7A ball as a sophomore. He played through injuries and was at less than 100 percent for the balance of his junior season this past year. Overton made those announcements in a public press conference earlier today from Milton High School in North Metro Atlanta. He has been at Milton for the last two seasons after moving to Georgia from Alabama private school Bessemer Academy just outside of Birmingham.