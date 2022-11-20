Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart explains Tate Ratledge, De’Nylon Morrissette absences

A subluxation, or slight dislocation, is why Ratledge did not play. He did travel with the team to Kentucky. Smart did not specify which body part the injury occurred to.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia had to make another change to its starting offensive line on Saturday, as Tate Ratledge did not play in the 16-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He had started the 10 previous games for Georgia at right guard.

“He practiced most of the week, he tried to go, but we didn’t feel like he could go in the game so Devin (Willock) went in there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Without Ratledge, Devin Willock got the start at right guard. Warren Ericson also rotated into the game for Georgia, but he played at left guard.

Left tackle Broderick Jones briefly left the game in the second quarter, but he returned on Georgia’s first drive of the second half and finished out the game.

The other notable absence was freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette. He did not travel with the team this week after doing so against Florida and Mississippi State.

“De’Nylon has got a little bit of a hamstring, knee bothering him, so he went some during the week,” Smart said. “We didn’t think he’d be able to go so we brought (Mekhi) Mews down.”

The windy conditions made things difficult for Georgia to throw the football, with the team’s leading receiver being Dominick Blaylock with just 38 yards.