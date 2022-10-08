Kendall Milton out for Auburn game with a groin injury

Milton exited the game in the second quarter with the injury, going into the red medical tent. Milton registered two carries for 13 yards before exiting the game. Milton had a hamstring injury in the preseason and has missed games in each of the past two seasons due to knee injuries.

Georgia will be short one of its tailback options for the remainder of the game against Auburn, as Kendall Milton has been ruled out with a groin injury.

The Bulldogs have turned to their other running back options early in the game, as all four healthy scholarship running backs earned carries in the first quarter. Daijun Edwards is Georgia’s leading rusher to this point, as he has 46 yards on six carries. He ripped off a 27-yard run in the first quarter and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Branson Robinson has also been active early, rushing for 32 yards on two carries. Georgia seems to have really found something with its running game, starting last week against Missouri in the fourth quarter and continuing it against the Tigers. Running back Kenny McIntosh also added a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs have 111 rushing yards on 14 carries thus far, with all of the carries and yardage coming from the running back position.

Georgia is already without running back Andrew Paul for the season after he tore his ACL back in August. Georgia did get wide receivers AD Mitchell and Arian Smith back for this game, though Georgia has just 23 yards passing with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs lead 14-0 to this point. Auburn’s offense has not yet crossed the midfield.

