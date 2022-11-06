Georgia football takes commanding position at top of Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll

There was much less debate this week about the top team, as Georgia remained in the No. 1 spot for the Week 11 AP Poll. The Bulldogs also hold the top spot in the Coaches Poll as well.

The AP Poll had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team entering last week. The poll was validated on Saturday when Georgia easily took down No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13.

Last week, Georgia had 30 of the 63 first-place votes. Following the win over Tennessee, Georgia now has 62 of the 63 first-place votes. Ohio State received the other

Ohio State sits at No. 2, followed by Michigan, TCU and Tennessee to round out the top 5. The Bulldogs have wins over the two highest-ranked one-loss teams, as Oregon comes in as the No. 6 team in the country.

Georgia roughed up the high-flying Volunteers, as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-3 first-half lead before riding the defense to close things out. The Volunteers had a season-worst performance on the offensive side of the ball, well off their usual numbers.

“Players on this team were bought in, and they understood the plan, they executed the plan, they played extremely physical,” Smart said. “They played without ego, and they played complementary football, which is always important. I’m really proud of the way our guys played.”

The No. 1 ranking right now likely means little to the Bulldogs, as they still have work to do in accomplishing their goals. Georgia can clinch the SEC East this week with a win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. But winning on the road in Starkville, Miss., will be no easy task. The Bulldogs are going to need to deliver another stout performance against Mike Leach’s team.

Kickoff between Georgia and Mississippi State is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Mississippi State is coming off an overtime win over Auburn.