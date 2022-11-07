Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB “doesn’t know if his feelings can get any stronger” for Georgia
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
There are a lot of stories coming out of the recruiting front from the historic guest list of recruits that saw the Bulldogs whip No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday.
We will document a lot of them in this space, but the first of those will be from a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024. That would be the nation’s No. 1 overall cornerback in Ellis Robinson IV out of IMG Academy.
Robinson already came into the game feeling a certain type of way about the ‘Dawgs. He freely used the word “home” and “family” and “love” when it came to cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, Kirby Smart and the entire UGA staff in general.
What sort of effect could that environment have had on a player that was already feeling UGA quite a bit?
Well, a lot actually.
Robinson’s feelings here are indicative of what we were able to collect at length from double-digit recruits on Sunday.
In short, the ‘Dawgs might have done even better with Robinson than they did on Dooley Field Saturday against the previously-ranked No. 1 Volunteers.
“I don’t know if my feelings for Georgia can get any stronger,” Robinson told DawgNation on Sunday night. “Getting a chance to see that defense live and watching them dominate the way they did just confirmed who the best team and coaching staff is in college football.”
His parents were both with him on Saturday. The Robinsons sat very close to the field on Saturday among the first three rows.
“My parents and I agree that Georgia is the team to beat right now.”
The previous interactions with Robinson seemed to indicate that the Bulldogs were checking every box for him right before the visit. Now it looks like the ‘Dawgs are double and triple-checking boxes and creating new categories for the program to stand out in.
“The relationships and the people in the building it is special,” Robinson said. “Spending time talking with Coach Fran [Brown], coach Kirby [Smart] and coach [Will] Muschamp was also great. Just hearing the value they place on me as a player and a person was great.”
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Ellis Robinson IV: How else did Georgia impress him on Saturday?
Robinson, like many, now has a signature game day experience memory and feeling to associate with the Georgia football program.
It was his first game day for both he and his parents to check out the ‘Dawgs.
“The game day atmosphere was crazy,” Robinson said. “It was the loudest stadium I’ve been in so far and the defense was impressive. The game plan by the coaches was executed to perfection. My skill set fits perfectly. I could really see myself flying around making plays in a UGA uniform.”
Robinson has been a targeted recruit by Brown and the ‘Dawgs for some time. When his IMG Academy team traveled to face Central-Phenix City earlier this season, he got to perform under the watchful eye of Brown.
Brown was there to see both 5-star senior UGA commit AJ Harris and Robinson work back in September. That was a good test for both teams.
Harris knew how much the ‘Dawgs already valued Robinson back then.
“Coach Fran told me about him,” Harris said. “That’s also why Fran and I have such a great relationship. I know who he’s recruiting in the 2024 class and who he wants. I know that coach Fran is very high on him.”
Harris was happy to know how Robinson was already using the word “home” to describe how he was feeling back in Athens at that time.
“It is truly a family atmosphere up there,” Harris said. “It is a place where you love ball then you will succeed. It is great to hear him describe UGA as home. I’m not one of those people that is like ‘I don’t want anyone else or anyone else great to follow me or be up there with me’ because I love a competitive room where we can all get better. So I hope he eventually comes and joins the family so we can compete every day and just get better.”
Robinson feels that the time he spent in Sanford Stadium with stick with him throughout his recruiting process that is still to come.
That’s what came up when he was asked to describe his favorite part of his weekend experience in Athens.
“The game atmosphere,” Robinson said. “That’s a big factor in my final decision. Also the relationships with my positional coach and head coach are also big for me.”
Robinson is a national recruit. It is impressive to see the way that both he and his family have handled his recruiting process so far up to this point. There are the other heavy hitters involved here with Alabama and Ohio State, among several others.
It is just clear that the Bulldogs have put together their best possible resume in order to one day earn the commitment and eventually sign this talented cornerback.
Robinson hails from New York. He played for Iona Prep before moving down to IMG Academy to play for the national school powerhouse. That proved to be another connection and building block with Brown while he was at Rutgers.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- PHOTOS: Historic day for recruits to watch Georgia whip Tennesseee
- Georgia football: The recruiting tale of the tape gives the ‘Dawgs a major edge over the Vols
- Georgia football: Will the Tennessee game be the biggest game weekend ever for recruits?
- Jeremiah Cobb: Recent Georgia football offer to Auburn commit looms after Bryan Harsin news
- PHOTOS: Check out the images of another end zone party after the beatdown of the Gators
- Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 CB keeps bringing up “family” and “home” when it comes to UGA
- Former Georgia great Andre Hastings shares the real story on why he chose the ‘Dawgs
- BREAKING: Georgia adds a cornerback with 4.38 speed to the class in Chris Peal
- INTEL BREAKDOWN: Georgia already has a gamebreaker WR on the way in 4-star Tyler Williams
- Justice Haynes: Legacy 5-star RB is solidly committed to ‘Bama, but plans one more UGA visit
- Eddrick Houston: The 5-star junior already feels like a must-get for the ‘Dawgs in 2024
- BREAKING: ‘Dawgs add a big-time junior QB to 2024 class with Ryan Puglisi
- Elite 2024 QB target Ryan Puglisi “loves Georgia” and will visit with his family for Vanderbilt
- Jordan “BigBaby” Hall breaks down what he loves about Georgia, Tray Scott and Athens
- BREAKING: 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II flips his commitment to be a ‘Dawg!
- Electric 5-star junior ATH Mike Matthews shares what he likes best about Georgia
- LB commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: “They’re trying but I’m not replying”
- BREAKING: Priority All-American WR target Tyler Williams chooses the “Dawgs
- Sam M’Pemba: 5-star target shares what he thought of that pregame lap around Sanford Stadium with Kirby Smart
- Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to Georgia will touch your heart