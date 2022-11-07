Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB “doesn’t know if his feelings can get any stronger” for Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= There are a lot of stories coming out of the recruiting front from the historic guest list of recruits that saw the Bulldogs whip No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday.

We will document a lot of them in this space, but the first of those will be from a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024. That would be the nation’s No. 1 overall cornerback in Ellis Robinson IV out of IMG Academy. Robinson already came into the game feeling a certain type of way about the ‘Dawgs. He freely used the word “home” and “family” and “love” when it came to cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, Kirby Smart and the entire UGA staff in general. What sort of effect could that environment have had on a player that was already feeling UGA quite a bit?

Well, a lot actually. Robinson’s feelings here are indicative of what we were able to collect at length from double-digit recruits on Sunday. In short, the ‘Dawgs might have done even better with Robinson than they did on Dooley Field Saturday against the previously-ranked No. 1 Volunteers.

"I don't know if my feelings for Georgia can get any stronger," Robinson told DawgNation on Sunday night. "Getting a chance to see that defense live and watching them dominate the way they did just confirmed who the best team and coaching staff is in college football." His parents were both with him on Saturday. The Robinsons sat very close to the field on Saturday among the first three rows. "My parents and I agree that Georgia is the team to beat right now." The previous interactions with Robinson seemed to indicate that the Bulldogs were checking every box for him right before the visit. Now it looks like the 'Dawgs are double and triple-checking boxes and creating new categories for the program to stand out in. "The relationships and the people in the building it is special," Robinson said. "Spending time talking with Coach Fran [Brown], coach Kirby [Smart] and coach [Will] Muschamp was also great. Just hearing the value they place on me as a player and a person was great."