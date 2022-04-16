Georgia football rosters released for 2022 G-Day spring game

The Red team will be led by the likes of Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter, while the quarterbacks for the team will be Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton. The quarterbacks for the black team will be Stetson Bennett and Brock Vandagriff.

Georgia football has released the rosters for G-Day, with the first-team defense and second-team offense on the red team, and the first-team offense and second-team defense on the black team.

“Really excited about the offense as a whole, because I think we can be more explosive than we were last year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Friday on The Paul Finebaum Show. “People don’t realize, when you’re Top 10 in the country in explosive plays, that’s a credit to being able to run and throw the ball.”

Bryan McClendon will serve as the head coach for the black team, while Dell McGee will be the head coach of the red team.

Below you can see the full rosters, along with the player numbers.

The spring game will be a showcase for many of Georgia’s newer faces, as the Bulldogs have to replace many of the key contributors from last season’s title team. Saturday will also be the first time Georgia’s 18 early enrollees see the field, as they have been working with the team this spring.