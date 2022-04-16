Georgia football rosters released for 2022 G-Day spring game
Georgia football has released the rosters for G-Day, with the first-team defense and second-team offense on the red team, and the first-team offense and second-team defense on the black team.
The Red team will be led by the likes of Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter, while the quarterbacks for the team will be Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton. The quarterbacks for the black team will be Stetson Bennett and Brock Vandagriff.
“Really excited about the offense as a whole, because I think we can be more explosive than we were last year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Friday on The Paul Finebaum Show. “People don’t realize, when you’re Top 10 in the country in explosive plays, that’s a credit to being able to run and throw the ball.”
Bryan McClendon will serve as the head coach for the black team, while Dell McGee will be the head coach of the red team.
Below you can see the full rosters, along with the player numbers.
The spring game will be a showcase for many of Georgia’s newer faces, as the Bulldogs have to replace many of the key contributors from last season’s title team. Saturday will also be the first time Georgia’s 18 early enrollees see the field, as they have been working with the team this spring.
It will also be a chance to see what if players such as Dominick Blaylock, Arik Gilbert and Jamon Dumas-Johnson can continue to build off what have been strong springs this year.
The annual G-Day game starts at 1:07 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will be broadcasting the game.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: G-Day will showcase a team capable of repeating as national champs
- Georgia football recruiting: A look at the big names in town for G-Day and some perspective on what those visits actually might mean
- Kirby Smart raves about Stetson Bennett, expects more explosive Georgia football offense
- Georgia football spring game: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online for 2022 G-Day game
- ESPN establishes most important storyline for Georgia football spring game
- Kirby Smart reveals what he’s watching for in Georgia G-Day Game
- Jayden Wayne: 2023 5-star DL will return to UGA for important G-Day visit
- Backup quarterbacks, wide receivers and early enrollees face big questions for Georgia football for G-Day
- SEC Network host: What if Georgia QB Stetson Bennett gets outplayed on G-Day?
- Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announces NIL deal with Zaxby’s
- The 25 most important Georgia football recruits of the Kirby Smart era: Nos. 21-25
UGA News
- Georgia football rosters released for 2022 G-Day spring game
- Georgia football spring game: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online for 2022 G-Day game
- ESPN establishes most important storyline for Georgia football spring game
- Backup quarterbacks, wide receivers and early enrollees face big questions for Georgia football for G-Day
- Dominick Blaylock, Arik Gilbert among those looking to cap strong springs at G-Day