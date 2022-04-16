Georgia football recruiting: A look at the big names in town for G-Day and some perspective on what those visits actually might mean
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep provides a different way to look at a list of top prospects in town for G-Day this weekend. We’ll chronicle a list of the big names expected in town this weekend and offer up a little perspective.
There’s another great list of prospects heading into Athens this weekend for G-Day. The intriguing part is a lot of the bigger names are in town on Friday. They’ll spend multiple days at UGA.
It will not just be a few hours to soak in the Georgia sun, witness the Bulldog faithful, have another professional photoshoot and take in a football game.
Yet before he drop the list of names, we thought it would be interesting to look back four years. Back to G-Day 2019.
Did the recruits on hand wind up committing to Georgia? How impactful has a G-Day trip been over the years? The G-Day game from back in 2019 offers up a pretty good window into all of that.
Checking the DawgNation archives, we can find the following:
- Georgia had six of its 2019 commitments at that G-Day game, but only Dominick Blaylock, Nolan Smith and Bill Norton eventually signed to the class. Former 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood was a big de-commitment from back in those days.
- Here’s a list of the undecided targets who were set to make it to G-Day in 2019 that eventually chose UGA: Lewis Cine, Travon Walker and Trezmen Marshall all eventually signed with the ‘Dawgs in the 2019 class. The Bulldogs also were able to sign one-time Miami and LSU commitment Jermaine Burton and South Georgia standout Dajun Edwards as part of their 2020 class.
- Here’s a list of some notables that were on the expected G-Day guest list that didn’t choose UGA: Future first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton leads that roll call. Louisiana ATH Christian Harris was also in the house, but he wound up signing with Alabama. Bryan Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, was at G-Day but wound up signing with Clemson. Future Alabama OL starter Javion Cohen was also at G-Day but wound up rolling with the Tide.
That quick listing offers up a good way to look at things this weekend. It is great to have all the big names in the house on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean they will all be ‘Dawgs. The old adage applies, it is better to have them on campus with the chance to fall in love with UGA rather than anyplace else.
G-Day will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN2. There is an expected ceremony that will recognize the 2022 signees that have yet to enroll in Athens. There is also the chance that the 2021 national champion Bulldogs will receive their championship rings between the first and second quarter on Saturday.
With that, let’s look at the big names expected to be in town this weekend.
The Bulldogs have seven commitments in their 2023 class, but not all of them are expected to attend. Impressive OL commitment Ryqueze McElderry has a school track meet this weekend and will not be able to attend.
2023 Georgia commitments expected in town
- 4-star OT Bo Hughley/Langston Hughes/Fairburn, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 7 OT and No. 64 overall prospect
- 4-star CB Marcus Washington Jr./Grovetown/ Grovetown, Ga. -- Nation’s 8 CB and No. 68 overall prospect
- 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell/Milton/Milton, Fla. -- Nation’s No. 14 WR and No. 103 overall prospect
- 4-star TE Lawson Luckie/Norcross/Norcross, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 13 TE and No. 215 overall prospect
2023 Georgia recruiting targets expected in town
- 5-star ATH Samuel M’Pemba/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. -- Nation’s No. 2 ATH and No. 16 overall prospect
- 5-star DL Jayden Wayne/Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash. -- Nation’s No. 4 DL and No. 27 overall prospect
- 4-star WR Hykeem Williams/Stranahan/Fort Lauderdale, Fla. -- Nation’s No. 6 WR and No. 39 overall prospect
- 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris/Valdosta/Valdosta, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 8 EDGE and No. 90 overall
- 4-star CB Justyn Rhett/Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev. -- Nation’s No. 12 CB and No. 105 overall (Notre Dame commit)
- 4-star WR Ayden Williams/Ridgeland/Ridgeland, Miss. -- Nation’s No. 27 WR and No. 209 overall prospect
- 4-star DL Kayden McDonald/North Gwinnett/Suwanee, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 33 DL and No. 234 overall prospect
- 4-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore/North Kansas City/Kansas City, Mo. -- Nation’s No. 24 EDGE and No. 273 overall
- 4-star Kyran Bourda/St. Augustine/New Orleans, La. -- Nation’s No. 46 DL and No. 307 overall
- 3-star OT Vysen Lang/Pike Road/Pike Road, AL -- Nation’s No. 35 OT and No. 438 overall prospect
- 3-star LB CJ Allen/Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 40 LB and No. 451 overall
- 3-star OT Kyree Adams/St. Augustine/New Orleans, La. -- Nation’s No. 42 OT and No. 520 overall
- 3-star LB Whit Weeks/Oconee County/Watkinsville, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 45 LB and No. 530 overall
- 3-star DL Joshua Horton/Langston Hughes/Fairburn, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 86 DT and No. 724 overall
- 3-star OT Ian Geffrard/Whitefield Academy/Mableton, Ga. -- Nation’s No. 71 OT and No. 808 overall
2024 Georgia recruiting targets expected in town
- 5-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards/Grayson HS/Loganville, Ga.-- Nation’s No. 3 ATH and No. 12 overall
- 4-star OT Kam Pringle/Woodland/Dorchester, SC -- Nation’s No. 7 OT and No. 152 overall prospect
