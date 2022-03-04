Georgia football recruiting: How the 2022 NFL Draft will continue to elevate Kirby Smart’s program

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about how this week’s NFL scouting combine and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft will propel Georgia’s recruiting going forward. ============================================================= We’ve read and heard all the lines for years now.

Georgia’s recruiting is great. But. The Bulldogs made the college football playoff and had a good showing on first-round draft picks. But. They are always right in the hunt. But. Those “buts” centered on the following: Georgia could never win the big game. For the Bulldogs, it meant toppling Alabama. ✅

Georgia had yet to win a national championship since 1980. ✅

Georgia could never dominate the NFL Draft. ⏳ Those were the last three things on the resume for Georgia to show the nation’s elite recruits. Winning the big game, winning the national championship and sending its guys to the league are three of the most important screening criteria that blue-chip recruits want to see.

It helps them distinguish the momentum and differences from so many amazing scholarship offers. “I’ve watched Georgia’s draft since I was little,” Georgia OT commit Bo Hughley said this week. “I’ve watched what Georgia has done with offensive linemen in the draft in recent years. That’s really one of the big reasons why I picked Georgia as well.” That final checkmark begins to come together this week.

Let’s use an example from pop culture. Picture Jordan Davis as Thanos. That next-to-last stone seemed like the end game. Yet the missing stone for the Infinity Gauntlet for Georgia football recruiting will not be won in Wakanda. It will fall into place in April in Las Vegas at the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s some conjecture here, but the reality is there will be some very specific program thresholds that the Bulldogs will eclipse in this draft. When that happens, there will be very little left to say about what the Georgia football program has yet to accomplish under Kirby Smart. Sure, the graduation rates and APR could be higher. That’s a noble progression the Bulldogs would like to show. Every big-time program wants to tout that. That said, those things just do not seem like priorities to the majority of All-American recruits in the year 2022.