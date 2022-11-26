LOOK: Kirby Smart honors Vince Dooley with postgame outfit: ‘I probably didn’t do the shirt and sweater justice’

But he knew his players would call him out for wearing an alternate uniform while he coached, as Georgia has not worn an alternate since the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati at the end of the 2020 season.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart admitted to chickening out. He wanted to change up his attire to honor legendary coach Vince Dooley for the game against Georgia Tech.

So Smart instead threw on a black sweater and a game-worn Dooley tie for his post-game press conference.

“I told Derek (Dooley) if I could, and he and Mrs. Barbara (Dooley) were like ‘Oh, we’d be honored.” She had his tie, and this is the tie he wore to so many games,” Smart said. “Derek gave it to me. I probably didn’t do the shirt and sweater justice that he does, I honored him with no visor. He did it right for a long time. He did so much for this community. It’s just a small token of my appreciation for all the things he did at Georgia.”

Dooley passed away prior to Georgia’s game against Florida. The Bulldogs have had a patch on their uniform to honor the legendary Georgia coach and athletic director. The school held a celebration of life on Friday, where Smart and Georgia governor Brian Kemp both spoke about Dooley’s impact.

While Smart picked up another win on Saturday — beating rival Georgia Tech 37-14 — he still lags behind Dooley in career wins at Georgia.

Smart also acknowledged the massive role Dooley had in shaping the University of Georgia. He worked at the school from 1964, when he started as the program’s head coach, through 2004, when he stepped down as athletic director. In his later years he was still a fixture in and around the Georgia program.