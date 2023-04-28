Broderick Jones taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones was taken by Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with pick No. 14. Jones is from Lithonia, Ga., and measured at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds at the NFL combine. During his Georgia career, Jones started just 19 games for the Bulldogs. That is the fewest of any draft-eligible offensive linemen in this year’s class.

“The best version of me is just showing how athletic I am, being physical,” Jones said at the NFL combine. “Just trying to dominate my opponent, that’s really it. I feel like I’m closing in on it. I still feel like my best football is ahead of me, but I feel like I’m pretty close.” But Jones might have the highest ceiling of any offensive line prospect in this class. He was a difference-maker for the Bulldogs. He made four starts for Georgia during the 2021 season, filling in for an injured Jamaree Salyer. Jones was also substituted into the 2022 National Championship Game at left tackle, helping Georgia’s offense move the ball in the 33-18 win. He was an All-Freshman team selection for the Bulldogs.

Jones started every game at left tackle for Georgia during the 2022 season. The Bulldogs went 15-0 this past season, thanks to an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Jones was a First Team All-SEC selection. Georgia’s offense averaged 41.1 points per game. Georgia has a strong recent history of putting offensive linemen into the NFL, with Salyer and Andrew Thomas being just two recent examples. Isaiah Wynn and Isaiah Wilson were also first-round offensive tackles to come out of Georgia. Jones very much appears to be next in line.