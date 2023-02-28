Broderick Jones looks to continue Georgia’s strong run of left tackles at 2023 NFL Combine

Broderick Jones should be accustomed to performing well in Indianapolis. He played a pivotal role for the Bulldogs in their 33-18 win over Alabama to capture the program’s first of back-to-back national championships. After starting every game at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2022, when they once again won the national championship, Jones will now get to show teams what he can bring to the table at the 2023 NFL Combine.

With a strong performance in front of the league’s top decision-makers, Jones could possibly vault himself high into the first round. He’s competing with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. to be the first tackle off the board. “I think his best football is still ahead of him. He is incredibly strong,” Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. “He is incredibly athletic. What he can do in the second level stuff and the run game as well as in the screen game is outstanding.” Jones should be one of the top testers this week in Indianapolis. He only has 19 career starts in his time at Georgia, which is why some see him as an unfinished product. Consider that Andrew Thomas had 41 collegiate starts when the New York Giants took him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Georgia has had a strong recent run of left tackles finding success at the NFL level. The New England Patriots took Isaiah Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, while Thomas was the first tackle off the board in his draft. He was named an All-Pro this season, blossoming into one of the league’s top tackles. While Jamaree Salyer fell to the sixth round of last year’s draft, he quickly proved that was a mistake as he played a pivotal role for the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. He emerged as the team’s left tackle and looks to be a key piece of their offense moving forward.

