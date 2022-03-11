Georgia basketball recruiting: Georgia’s next hoops coach will have to fare better in this one area

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s usually the Intel. This entry flashes a crossover dribble to discuss UGA basketball recruiting on the hardwood going forward. ============================================================= Tom Crean no longer provides the leadership for the Georgia men’s basketball program. That was what the official press release stated on Thursday evening.

The Georgia program had withered on the vine the last two seasons prior to this year’s unsavory 6-26 slate. The Bulldogs had finished up 14-12 and 16-16 in Crean’s two seasons prior to this year’s schedule. It reached the point where a case could be made the task of recruiting elite in-state talent to UGA was akin to Georgia Tech attempting to recruit the in-state football talent from the state of Georgia. The triage looked like this: Homestate recruiting. Hometown team. But lacking the momentum, the on-court success and the pro developmental potential of other nearby options.

Ironically, the 247Sports Composite basketball recruiting rankings for the basketball program initially offer up a counterpoint to that line of thinking, though. Georgia’s signing classes (per the 247Sports Composite rating) for the last few cycles were actually quite credible. 2019 (with No. 1 overall Anthony Edwards): No. 11 in the nation

2020: No. 17

2021: No. 60

2022: N/A (No commits or signees) Those figures can be misleading. Georgia basketball had put together some solidly-ranked classes. Those classes were boosted by signing a quantity of high school talent, but maybe not so much overall quality.

Want to know what says a lot more about the state of the Georgia basketball program? Consider the in-state recruiting. There have been several reports of late about a disconnect regarding the state’s high school basketball coaches, its AAU coaches and the UGA men’s program. During lean years, it is not likely that the Georgia basketball program will ever beat out Auburn, Duke, Kansas or North Carolina for an elite hoops prospect. If it has any chance at all, it should be with an in-state prospect. That success rate on that front can be found by tracking the number of times Georgia basketball signed one of the state’s top 10 prospects from 2019-2022. 2019: 1 (No. 1 overall Anthony Edwards)

2020: 1 (No. 10 overall Josh Taylor)

2021: 0

2022: 0 That is a problem. If a coach can’t recruit the home state when his teams are struggling to finish above .500, it makes the rebuild that much tougher. It makes the recruiting pitch quite difficult. Georgia was not able to capitalize on the much-needed program momentum generated by the electricity of having Edwards in Stegeman for that one season.