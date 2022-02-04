Darris Smith: The 3 must-read stories about Georgia’s next great pass rush prospect

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry will make you want to do a cartwheel or two in regard to the dynamite athletic potential of 4-star EDGE signee Darris Smith out of Appling County High School in Southeast Georgia. ============================================================= “It is just not natural.”

That’s the phrase Appling County coach Jordan Mullis used over and over to describe 2022 Georgia football EDGE signee, Darris Smith. “I saw him run a leg of a 4X100 last year and smoke a guy in a turn,” Mullis said. “Then I saw him as a junior get up on a fast break, run down the court, catch up with a guy and go pin the ball about two feet up over the square.” “I was actually a little bit worried because he went down pretty hard because his head about cheek-level hit the glass.”

Take a breath. Reread that last bit about cheek-level to the glass. About a future outside linebacker EDGE in the SEC. “I saw him get down the court in about five steps and get up in a hurry and pin that ball about 12 feet off the ground. To the point where he collided with the backboard. You know, just seeing a guy get up and down the court like that I was like ‘Uh-huh I will be throwing him the ball down the field next year.’”

Mullis needed the span of those thoughts to share what he thought was the most athletic thing that he has ever seen Smith do. There was a large sample size to curate from. Smith runs track. Mullis feels that he has a good shot to win the 400 meters in Georgia Class AAA this spring. Let’s all remind ourselves that he’s talking about 226 approximate pounds worth of pass rusher. When he was at UGA last year, he was measured in his socks at six feet and somewhere between five and three-quarters and five and seventh-eights of an inch. There are also the vertical routes he ran as a dangerous “X” receiver in a no-huddle spread offense for a 12-2 team in 2021. Smith also played basketball for the Pirates. He’s a high-flyer who plays above the rim.