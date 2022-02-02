WATCH: New UGA signee Christen Miller breaks down why he’s ‘stamped’ as a Bulldog

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This post will be where we just wind Christen Miller up and watch him go. ============================================================= Christen Miller became a Bulldog on National Signing Day. Officially.

That’s something that the #Bo22Moves class has known for several weeks now, if not longer than that. That’s something that he acknowledges prior to his commitment ceremony that has been on his mind for some time. What did he do next? “Time to party,” he said. “Celebrating tonight.”

For him, that meant a trip to the popular “Andrettis” racing arcade entertainment complex. He planned to celebrate. That meant the arcade and some “Pop-A-Shot” basketball. It also meant a day when he drifted away from an ideal sports nutrition program for an All-American athlete. He told DawgNation that he’d been “dodging” Georgia as that school that just kept calling for some time. Why was it Georgia?

How stoked is he to be a Bulldog? What does it mean to him to be a part of a “Goon” squad now on the defensive line in Athens? Those answers are all found in the embedded 1-on-1 exclusive interview below. Miller was gracious enough to record this prior to his public decision. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Christen Miller: What type of “Goon Squad” has Travion Scott built? There’s something to note here with the commitment of Miller to the Bulldogs. It means that Georgia has now built a future front that will be anchored by All-Americans Big Bear Alexander, Christen Miller and Mykel Williams inside.