Committed to Georgia: The 2022 class says the latest loss to Alabama will serve as “fuel” for their time in Athens

This entry shines a light on what some of the core commits in the 2022 class had to say about another devastating loss to Alabama in a high-stakes game. ============================================================= Georgia's 2022 recruiting class has bonded over text messages for the last several months.

They laugh. They poke fun at things and one another sometimes or plan visits. Those future Bulldogs talk about the season and the next big targets coming down the track for UGA. Georgia’s prized incoming recruits have always had their own group chats over the years. Yet this year’s version sparked after another pride-busting 41-24 loss to Alabama on a big game stage last night. Alabama won. Again. The topic of the night discussed the following: 2021: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

2020: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

2018: Alabama 35, Georgia 28

2017: Alabama 26, Georgia 23

The Bulldogs have now lost 10 games over the last five seasons. The Crimson Tide has hung 40 percent of those defeats on Kirby Smart’s Georgia. The level of national prominence the Bulldogs have been at since the 2017 season has usually meant that those seasons were defined by those losses. They were. Some members of the 2022 class are actually motivated by it. The phrases “fuel” and “bad taste” and “want it” came up as they discussed their feelings about the latest setback.