Committed to Georgia: The 2022 class says the latest loss to Alabama will serve as “fuel” for their time in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry shines a light on what some of the core commits in the 2022 class had to say about another devastating loss to Alabama in a high-stakes game.
=============================================================
Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class has bonded over text messages for the last several months.
They laugh. They poke fun at things and one another sometimes or plan visits. Those future Bulldogs talk about the season and the next big targets coming down the track for UGA.
Georgia’s prized incoming recruits have always had their own group chats over the years. Yet this year’s version sparked after another pride-busting 41-24 loss to Alabama on a big game stage last night.
Alabama won. Again. The topic of the night discussed the following:
- 2021: Alabama 41, Georgia 24
- 2020: Alabama 41, Georgia 24
- 2018: Alabama 35, Georgia 28
- 2017: Alabama 26, Georgia 23
The Bulldogs have now lost 10 games over the last five seasons. The Crimson Tide has hung 40 percent of those defeats on Kirby Smart’s Georgia.
The level of national prominence the Bulldogs have been at since the 2017 season has usually meant that those seasons were defined by those losses. They were.
Some members of the 2022 class are actually motivated by it. The phrases “fuel” and “bad taste” and “want it” came up as they discussed their feelings about the latest setback.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew, the senior commitment of the class, shared a little bit about what those future Bulldogs said to one another about it last night.
They look forward to their chances to flip that script.
“Me and a couple of the other commits talked after the game about how special this class is and what we are going to do when we are in that position,” Groves-Killebrew said.
Will things be different? Personnel and matchups are going to matter. They always do with ‘Bama.
It looks like a few of the missing ingredients necessary for future redemption are in place in this class. That seems evident taking a look at the elements that loomed large in Saturday’s SEC title game loss.
- The deepest and most talented collection of DBs in Kirby Smart’s time at UGA ✅
- Elite pass rushers off the edge ✅
- All-American and record-setting QB ✅
- Another gamebreaker Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington level athlete at TE ✅
Check out what Georgia’s 2022 commitments had to say about the latest loss to Nick Saban and ‘Bama.
-- 4-star All-American TE Oscar Delp: “Alabama is a great team and they played well last night. I’ve still got Georgia any day of the week and I think last night’s game is really going to fuel them.”
-- 4-star All-American CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew: “Think our defense, mainly our DBs, could have played a lot better. There were some bust coverages and WRs running free many times yesterday which isn’t normal. Definitely showed me that they can use me.”
-- 3-star OL Jacob Hood: “I feel like every team is bound to have that one bad game during the season and yesterday was our bad game. But overall I feel this loss has made us stronger in so many ways. We will bounce back with a win against Michigan and see ‘Bama in the natty to get the win we deserve.”
-- 3-star LB Carlton “CJ” Madden: “It was a tough loss. I honestly feel like Alabama was just the better team on all three phases of the game last night.”
-- 3-star WR Cole Speer: “I thought about how we will be in the same position next year and how we can have an impact on the outcome. Yes, it does stink to lose but losing is something that can fuel you or drain you and I think it needs to fuel us to want it that much more.”
-- 5-star All-American S Malaki Starks: “This may sound weird but I’m excited. The commits were talking yesterday and basically just saying that’s where we are going to be next year. We are going to be in the position to make a change and that we all are ready to get to work. We’ve got something special in the making.”
--4-star All-American QB Gunner Stockton: “It was a tough game but in the big picture they are still in the playoffs and are still playing. ... It is never fun losing. You just have to get them back.”
-- 4-star All-American LB Jalon Walker: “This was a game for us to look and see what we needed to work on. With the coaching staff we have, I feel like our game plan will be great for the next games we have.”
-- 5-star All-American DE Mykel Williams: “This still leaves a bad taste in my mouth but they will have to see us again and I know we will be victorious.”
--3-star DT Shone “Rilla” Washington: “It was a good game between two great teams. Georgia is going to learn from their mistakes and come out on top when they meet again.”
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
