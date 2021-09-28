Georgia football recruiting: A trio of 5-star DLs headline the early guest list for Arkansas

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry will begin the Dawgnation live updates process on the key visitors for the top 10 showdown with Arkansas this weekend. ============================================================= Bear Alexander will be in Athens this weekend for his first game visit as a priority Georgia recruit.

Perhaps the UGA Paintline corps might take notice of that? Alexander told DawgNation that he plans to be at UGA this weekend for a top 10 showdown on Saturday with Arkansas. The Texas native made some news recently with his transfer from Texas to IMG Academy in order to have a shell of a senior season with the defending mythical national champions. The 5-star DT, a former UGA commit, did so because he had been ruled ineligible to play his senior season at Brewer High School in Fort Worth this fall. The 6-foot-3.5, 325-pound senior was the defensive line for a state championship team in Texas last fall.

He moved to Brewer for his senior year because his father figure, guardian and mentor took a job as an on-field coach with that program for the 2021 season. Tony Jones has been in his life for several years now and Alexander refers to him as his father. Alexander ranks as the nation’s No. 6 DL and the No. 30 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. He won’t be the only big name that DawgNation has confirmed so far for this weekend. 5-star DL Mykel Williams has also relayed that he will be in Athens for the noon clash with Arkansas, too.