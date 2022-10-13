Georgia football Gimme 5: What kind of player will the new 2024 commit Sacovie White be in Athens?

Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Jeff Sentell answers this week’s questions, ranging from a player comparison to new commitment Sacovie White to questions about last week’s O-Line work and any flip candidate for the rest of the 2023 recruiting cycle. *Questions are shared in their entirety or edited into the form of a question for clarity below.

========================================================= QUESTION NO. 1 This week’s video response question points to the impact that the new 2024 3-star commitment Sacovie White will ultimately have on the Georgia football program. @Georgia Bulldoge on Twitter asks: Who would you compare the new UGA ATH commit to?

@Kasey from the DawgNation Forum asks: Most likely flip candidate from the class of 2023? Answer: There are a couple of ways I could go with this one. The most likely? Well, for me that answer comes down to a couple of factors. Position of need

Strong positioning for Georgia as a finalist prior to the current commitment

Georgia remains in communication after not getting the verbal pledge earlier this year

The current situation not looking as rosy as it used to. With all of those things in play, the answer for me right there is 4-star WR Anthony Evans III of Texas. He chose Oklahoma over Georgia back in late August. There was certainly a time when it felt like he was going to be a 'Dawg. The Sooners have now lost three games in a row and the last two were pretty shoddy outings. The 49-0 beatdown by Texas last week was brutal as the team leaders in passing and rushing had 38 and 60 yards, respectively. Is it a likely flip? Probably need to see a few more things happen to add any momentum to that front right now. But I would deem Evans to be the most likely flip candidate out there at this time.
QUESTION NO. 3