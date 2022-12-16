Georgia football recruiting: Three lists that will triple the excitement level for the 2023 recruiting class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the #KeepitG23 recruiting class. The recruiting rankings used in this post are all taken from the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 cycle. ========================================================= Georgia getting the chance to mix in some of its early enrollees into bowl practices is nothing new. There have always been those stories. There were a few examples last year of Oscar Delp lining up against future No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker.

Or Mykel Williams getting the business from future NFL rookie starter Jamaree Salyer. This year, however, is going to be different. Let’s look at a signing ceremony held earlier this month in Barnesville in the midst of Middle Georgia. Georgia All-American LB commitment CJ Allen held his signing ceremony back on Dec. 7.

The reason? Well, he wouldn’t be able to do so on the first day of the early signing period next week. That’s because Allen was going to be practicing in Athens that week. The way the NCAA recruiting calendar is aligned, it means that the Wednesday starting line of the early signing period falls later than ever this month, Allen, the forward thinker and heady athlete that he is, went ahead and got that out of the way. He’s not the only one that will be dealing with that.

Georgia legacy TE Lawson Luckie will be in Athens next Wednesday and then he will drive to his early signing day ceremony and party that night. That event will take place at a local venue from 4-6 p.m. and Luckie will then return back to Athens. There’s going to be a good core of future ‘Dawgs that will be doing that. Most of those young men are going to be dealing with the following: Last days of high school

UGA Bowl practices

Christmas with their families before they head off to college

All-American Games

Moving to Athens for good for the second semester There’s a stout list of names to share here first. We’ll have three lists we have compiled this week that will get folks revved up about the 2023 class. RELATED: Have you seen the new DawgNation Early Signing Day recruiting page? Go check it out now 2023 Georgia commits planning to go through bowl practices this week This list of nine names is rather self-explanatory. These are the 2023 commitments that will show up this weekend and began practicing with the Bulldogs during their bowl preparations next week. 5-star CB A.J. Harris/Central-Phenix/Phenix City, AL (Nation’s No. 32 overall prospect)