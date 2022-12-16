Georgia football recruiting: Three lists that will triple the excitement level for the 2023 recruiting class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the #KeepitG23 recruiting class. The recruiting rankings used in this post are all taken from the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 cycle.
=========================================================
Georgia getting the chance to mix in some of its early enrollees into bowl practices is nothing new. There have always been those stories. There were a few examples last year of Oscar Delp lining up against future No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker.
Or Mykel Williams getting the business from future NFL rookie starter Jamaree Salyer.
This year, however, is going to be different.
Let’s look at a signing ceremony held earlier this month in Barnesville in the midst of Middle Georgia. Georgia All-American LB commitment CJ Allen held his signing ceremony back on Dec. 7.
The reason? Well, he wouldn’t be able to do so on the first day of the early signing period next week.
That’s because Allen was going to be practicing in Athens that week. The way the NCAA recruiting calendar is aligned, it means that the Wednesday starting line of the early signing period falls later than ever this month,
Allen, the forward thinker and heady athlete that he is, went ahead and got that out of the way. He’s not the only one that will be dealing with that.
Georgia legacy TE Lawson Luckie will be in Athens next Wednesday and then he will drive to his early signing day ceremony and party that night. That event will take place at a local venue from 4-6 p.m. and Luckie will then return back to Athens.
There’s going to be a good core of future ‘Dawgs that will be doing that. Most of those young men are going to be dealing with the following:
- Last days of high school
- UGA Bowl practices
- Christmas with their families before they head off to college
- All-American Games
- Moving to Athens for good for the second semester
There’s a stout list of names to share here first. We’ll have three lists we have compiled this week that will get folks revved up about the 2023 class.
RELATED: Have you seen the new DawgNation Early Signing Day recruiting page? Go check it out now
2023 Georgia commits planning to go through bowl practices this week
This list of nine names is rather self-explanatory. These are the 2023 commitments that will show up this weekend and began practicing with the Bulldogs during their bowl preparations next week.
5-star CB A.J. Harris/Central-Phenix/Phenix City, AL (Nation’s No. 32 overall prospect)
Quick read: The only 5-star commit in the class for now. Harris was an MVP at Kirby Smart’s football camps when he was in middle school. Great full-circle story here. Cornerbacks coach Fran Brown was huge here.
4-star LB CJ Allen/Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga. (No. 78 overall prospect)
Quick read: Allen is a special three-sport athlete from Middle Georgia. True modern-day 3-down linebacker. He piled up 77 tackles and rolled to more than 1,400 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. Flashes 11.1 speed in the 100.
4-star WR Anthony Evans III/Converse HS/Judson, Tex.(No. 264 overall prospect)
Quick read: Speed. Speed. Speed. Evans flipped from Oklahoma this cycle. He has Bulldogs all through his family even though he lives out in Texas. Very rare athlete that can clock a 10.3 in the 100 and long jump almost 24 feet.
4-star EDGE Gabe Harris Jr./IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (No. 88 overall prospect)
Quick read: The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has seen his rankings soar this fall after his transfer to gain eligibility in the state of Florida. The Thomasville native wasn’t eligible at Valdosta and he’s made a quantum leap in his game. He could play very well all over the front in Athens. Athletic. Nasty. Physical. Skilled.
4-star WR Yazeed Haynes/North Penn/Lansdale, Penn. (No. 272 overall prospect)
Quick read: Speed. Speed. More speed. Haynes can run a 4.3 in the despite never having ran track. The former Rutgers and Penn State commit had 55 catches for 1,212 yards and 13 TDs as a senior.
4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett/Grimsley HS/Grimsley, NC (No. 171 overall prospect)
Quick read: Massive block sponge. The 6-foot-5 and 345-pound Jarrett will have a Jordan Davis-like impact in the teeth of the UGA defense. He won’t move like Davis, but what human on Earth does. The nation’s No. 1 team and the defending national champs do not have a player quite like him on the roster right now. Jarrett will allow the LBs on future teams to play like All-Americans and Butkus Award winners.
4-star TE Lawson Luckie/Norcross/Norcross, Ga. (No. 148 overall prospect)
Quick read: Legacy TE commit doesn’t get enough credit for his route-running and overall ability as a receiver. The nation’s No. 8 TE did visit other schools, but DawgNation readers knew back in August that he wasn’t going anywhere except to UGA.
4-star WR Tyler Williams/Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla. (No. 85 overall prospect)
Quick read: Williams is the Pickens-like receiver talent that the offense has been wanting to see in the last few recruiting cycles. Big coup for Bryan McClendon to earn his commitment in his first year back with the ‘Dawgs. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams looks like a future first-round draft pick coming in. He also just started playing the WR position about 15 months ago.
4-star LB Raylen Wilson/Lincoln HS/Tallahassee, Fla. (No. 53 overall prospect)
Quick read: The son of the late former NFL player Robert Wilson has a chiseled frame now at 226 pounds. He clocked a 10.91 in the 100 in the spring of his junior year. Wilson, the nation’s No. 2 LB prospect for this cycle, is another modern prototype college LB.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Check out the list of 2023 commits that will enroll early
We’ll streamline this list to include all of the expected (14) early enrollees. Several of them will not be able to join the team for bowl practices next week, but they will begin to report on January 4.
- 5-star CB A.J. Harris/Central-Phenix City/Phenix City, Ala.
- 4-star S Joenel Aguero/St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.
- 4-star LB CJ Allen/Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga.
- 4-star OT Monroe Freeling/Oceanside/Charleston, SC
- 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star WR Yazeed Haynes/North Penn/Lansdale, Pa.
- 4-star DT Jamal Jarrett/Grimsley/Grimsley, NC
- 4-star TE Lawson Luckie/Norcross/Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star IOL Joshua “Doogie” Miller/Life Christian/Colonial Heights, Va.
- 4-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star RB Roderick “Deuce” Robinson II/Lincoln/San Diego, Calif.
- 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III/South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
- 4-star WR Tyler Williams/Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.
- 4-star LB Raylen Wilson/Lincoln/Tallahasee, Fla.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.
The 2023 class also has a large chunk of All-American talent
The time of year will come later this month when the Bulldogs will see several of their commitments and signees take part in the Under Armour All-American Game (Jan. 3) in Florida and the All-American Bowl (Jan.7) out in Texas.
Georgia has 23 current commitments. As of now, the program will see 15 of them take part in one of those two All-American events.
Check out those names below:
Under Armour All-American Game (8)
- 4-star S Joenel Aguero/St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.
- 4-star LB Troy Bowles/Jesuit/Tampa, Fla.
- 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star CB Justyn Rhett/Bishop Gorman/Las Vegas, Nev.
- 4-star WR Tyler Williams/Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.
- 4-star LB Raylen Wilson/Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.
- 3-star PK Peyton Woodring/Ascension/Lafayette, La.
All-American Bowl (7)
- 5-star CB A.J. Harris/Central-Phenix City/Phenix City, Ala.
- 4-star LB CJ Allen/Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga.
- 4-star OT Monroe Freeling/Oceanside/Charleston, SC
- 4-star DT Jamal Jarrett/Grimsley/Grimsley, NC
- 4-star TE Lawson Luckie/Norcross/Norcross, Ga.
- 4-star IOL Kelton Smith/Carver-Columbus/Columbus, Ga.
- 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III/South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
That tally doesn’t even take into account four other targets that will also be taking place in those games. 5-star EDGE target Damon Wilson will be out in Texas. He’ll be joined by another priority target in 4-star DT Jordan “Big Baby” Hall.
The ‘Dawgs are clearly among the teams to beat for those two. There is also California TE Walker Lyons who will also take part in the All-American Bowl out in San Antonio.
All of those young men do plan to sign during the early period.
There will be one other UGA priority target that will be taking part in an All-American event. Yet he will not sign during the early period.
That will be 5-star Arizona TE Duce Robinson. He will be participating in the Under Armour All-American Game, but he will not make his college decision until the traditional National Signing Day on February 1.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Several UGA commits and recruiting targets see a big rankings boost in the latest updates
- Justice Haynes: The 5-star legacy RB seems set on playing for Alabama
- Kyron Jones: Previewing the weekend official visit with the NC State commit with 10.6 speed
- BREAKING: ‘Dawgs add 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte to 2025 recruiting class
- What exactly is UGA getting in its new OT commit Jamal Meriweather?
- BREAKING: Georgia flips 6-foot-7 in-state offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather to its 2023 class
- BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba decides it is time to be a ‘Dawg
- Vincent Carroll-Jackson: First-year football player breaks down inspiring UGA offer
- Decision Day preview: 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba is set to make his college decision
- While the ‘Dawgs keep chopping it is time to put some respect on this historic winning tear
- Demello Jones: 2024 “freak athlete” is already very high on the ‘Dawgs
- CJ Jackson: ‘Dawgs are now a major contender for fast-rising EDGE after Tech visit
- Mason Short: 5-star in-state sophomore OT already sees a tough decision up ahead
- Bo Hughley: Prized OT says his pledge to UGA remains strong
- CJ Jackson: ‘Dawgs extend a big in-state offer to dynamic under-the-radar EDGE prospect
- Jordon Davison: The nation’s No. 1 sophomore RB has now taken four trips to see UGA
- Demarcus Riddick: How the nation’s No. 2 LB grew up a ‘Dawg living in Alabama
- 5-star Peyton Woodyard compares his feelings on UGA now to a blockbuster Marvel movie
- LOOK: Georgia commit Peyton Woodring breaks Louisiana state record with a 60-yard field goal
- David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 sophomore prospect gushes about “amazing” first UGA trip
- Ellis Robinson IV: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB is not sure how his feelings can get stronger for UGA
- PHOTOS: Check out the historic day for recruits as Georgia whips Tennessee
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia
- INTEL BREAKDOWN: Georgia already has a gamebreaker WR on the way in 4-star Tyler Williams
- Eddrick Houston: The 5-star junior already feels like a must-get for the ‘Dawgs in 2024
- Electric 5-star junior ATH Mike Matthews shares what he likes best about Georgia
- Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to Georgia will touch your heart