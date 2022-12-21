AJ Harris: What Dawgnation needs to know about the Georgia football 5-star cornerback prospect

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star cornerback AJ Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 CB and the No. 32 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= There are a number of stories on 2023 recruits that DawgNation will publish today that have been committed for quite some time.

Most of these “get to know” stories will be about the highest-ranking recruits in the class. The feeling among our editorial staff was we didn’t want their decisions to get lost in the crowd of all the breaking news and new commits coming down the track on the first day of the early signing period. When it comes to Central Phenix-City (Ala.) 5-star cornerback AJ Harris, there is a lot to share and probably just as much to love. What is DawgNation getting here? Whew, there’s a lot to unpack with this impressive young person.

“First off, before we get into the football aspect,” he said after he committed back in June. “They are getting a young man that is a God-fearing young man. That is going to keep God first. That alone is going to keep me on the path that I need to be on in order for me to achieve all my dreams. God has set a path for me thus far and I believe I’ve followed it well so far.” He is an incredibly sharp speaker and communicator. Just check out his appearance at the start of the season on the live weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” program.