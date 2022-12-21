Dawgnation Logo
Signing Day
Central
Signing Day
Central
00
day
01
day
01
day
00
day
00
hour
01
hour
01
hour
00
hour
00
minute
01
minute
01
minute
00
minute
00
seconds
01
seconds
01
seconds
00
seconds
AJ Harris-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
5-star CB prospect A.J. Harris is currently the highest-ranked commitment in the 2023 Georgia class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

AJ Harris: What Dawgnation needs to know about the Georgia football 5-star cornerback prospect

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star cornerback AJ Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 CB and the No. 32 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

=========================================================

There are a number of stories on 2023 recruits that DawgNation will publish today that have been committed for quite some time.

Most of these “get to know” stories will be about the highest-ranking recruits in the class. The feeling among our editorial staff was we didn’t want their decisions to get lost in the crowd of all the breaking news and new commits coming down the track on the first day of the early signing period.

When it comes to Central Phenix-City (Ala.) 5-star cornerback AJ Harris, there is a lot to share and probably just as much to love.

What is DawgNation getting here? Whew, there’s a lot to unpack with this impressive young person.

“First off, before we get into the football aspect,” he said after he committed back in June. “They are getting a young man that is a God-fearing young man. That is going to keep God first. That alone is going to keep me on the path that I need to be on in order for me to achieve all my dreams. God has set a path for me thus far and I believe I’ve followed it well so far.”

He is an incredibly sharp speaker and communicator.

Just check out his appearance at the start of the season on the live weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” program.

AJ Harris: What a ‘Dawg fan needs to know about the 5-star corner today

It just seems odd to be discussing Harris as a “commit” or “signee” in this context today because he’s been a full-fledged Bulldog for four or five days now.

Harris was among the number of nine 2023 recruits that took advantage of the ability to travel to Athens and take part in bowl practices this week. He’s been sitting in his locker and walking around the facility and wearing that shiny red Georgia helmet for a few days now.

Let’s just dive into a parcel of “need to know” info about Harris.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

AJ Harris: The quotes that show DawgNation what he is all about

As stated earlier, Harris is a bright and perceptive speaker. Check out a few of the more engaging things he has shared with DawgNation over the years.

  • “I’m going to make sure I bring my Almighty God into this,” Harris said. “I thank him every day because I remember when I used to pray for an opportunity. My Dad and I used to talk about ways to get in front of these coaches and their eyes. We always knew I had the talent, but just we needed an opportunity to get in front of these coaches. I just want to thank my Almighty God for blessing me with 36 different opportunities to play this sport that I love with my whole heart.”
  • “It was crazy because last October I was praying and working so hard to get this opportunity and it does get emotional. I believe some kids take this for granted. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Especially being in front of Georgia. There are so many kids I know that just want one opportunity to play at one school. They don’t even want all the offers. They just want one opportunity to show what they can do to get one offer. That’s why I’m so grateful. I tell people who now ask me the same questions I once had. I tell them God paved the way. Just work hard and pray that it is in God’s hands that this will be the route he has for you. He can do the same for you. All this happened because of him. Not me. I didn’t choose my route. He pushed me in a direction, then I worked hard and he blessed me with everything I have now.”
  • “I love coach Kirby to death. Coach Kirby and I, man, I remember just yesterday I was at his camp. Shaking his hand. Trying to get the scholarship from him. For me to have a Georgia scholarship [offer] and for him to recruit me and show me the same love he showed me when I was in the sixth grade was just crazy. I just love the bond I have formed with Coach Kirby. I know I can call him whenever and I can talk with him about anything and we have a good relationship. I like the atmosphere of Georgia on a visit. They definitely showed a lot of love to me and a lot of hospitality to my family. That was big for me and my family just seeing how much love they showed us.”
  • “I believe I’ve told you this before but once I commit, I am not talking to any more schools,” Harris said in June of 2021. “I am locked into whatever school I commit to.”
  • “I’m going to tell the recruiting department to kick back and relax and watch me work,” Harris said. “I’m going to get the top guys and I’m going to make sure we get the national championship.”
  • “I told him when I was younger,” Harris said of getting to meet Kirby Smart for the first time. “When I was in the sixth grade. I said ‘Kirby I am going to play for you one day.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.

Breaking down new Georgia 5-star signee AJ Harris

  • Height/Weight: 6-1/195
  • School: Central-Phenix City (Phenix City, Ala.)
  • Early enrollee: Yes (Bowl practices as well)
  • 247Sports rankings No. 3 CB and No. 32 overall on the Composite; No. 2 and No. 23 for 247Sports
  • On3 rankings No. 3 CB and No. 37 overall on the Consensus: No. 11 and No. 89 for On3
  • Rivals ranking: No. 4 CB and No. 31 overall
  • ESPN300 ranking: No. 4 CB and No. 33 overall
  • Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.
  • All-American Game: He will play in the All-American Bowl out in Texas.
  • High school stats or honors: He had 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for losses, 3 INTs and 1 sack.
  • Sentell’s Intel on Harris: Harris is in town this week for bowl practices and will enroll early. He was already a candidate to play early and on special teams because of his advanced development, work ethic and technique. That was even prior to that early jump start on his SEC career. He’s going to be one of the first six or seven guys from this class to make an early impact at UGA.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

NextEarly Signing Period: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class …
Leave a Comment