Nick Saban sees more ‘elite’ years in the future for Georgia football program

Nick Saban is no stranger to national championship games. Monday’s contest against Georgia will be his ninth since becoming the head coach at Alabama in 2007. This is the second time his team will face Georgia in a national championship game, with the previous contest coming back in 2018. With the way Saban views the Georgia program, it won’t be the last time these two teams play each other in the final game of the college football season.

“It’s a tremendous challenge for us, and really kind of an honor to have the opportunity to play against what we feel is one of the most elite programs in the country,” Saban said in joint press conference on Sunday. “And probably, just looking at the future, probably will be for some time in the future as well.” The Bulldogs are playing for their second national championship under Kirby Smart, with the hope that this year’s contest has a better ending than the 26-23 overtime defeat in the 2018 National Championship Game. Georgia might have already won a national championship were it not for the constant thron Alabama presents for the Bulldogs, as well as the rest of the sport. Alabama did beat Georgia in the SEC championship game this year, which is the only loss to date for the Bulldogs.

Given Smart’s time with Saban at Alabama, there’s a natural inclination to compare the two. Smart did serve as Saban’s defensive coordinator from 2008 through 2015, leaving only to take the Georgia job. The two side-stepped comparisons between the two programs, offering up complimentary remarks of each other instead. “To be in this position is certainly an honor,” Smart said. “To be across from Coach, it’s a tremendous honor for our team and our organization. But, like we’ve always said, it’s not about he and I; it’s about the players and their opportunities to go out and be successful and make a lasting memory.”