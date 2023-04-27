Final NFL mock drafts have Georgia football primed for a big 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft

At long last, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally upon us. The first round is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the Carolina Panthers picking first overall. Unlike last year, a Georgia Bulldog is not expected to go first overall. It seems Bryce Young will be the No. 1 player taken in this year’s draft class. But a few top Georgia football players won’t have to wait long to hear their names called. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network and Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN all see three Bulldogs being taken in the first round of this year’s draft.

The first Bulldog likely to be taken is Jalen Carter. Jeremiah and Kiper both had the Seattle Seahawks drafting the defensive tackle with the No. 5 pick in the draft. McShay has Carter falling a bit to the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 overall pick. “Half of the league sources I talk to think Carter will be the pick here, while the other half has told me there’s no chance he’ll be Seattle’s selection at No. 5,” Jeremiah wrote of Carter. “I don’t know what to believe, but he would be a great fit in Pete Carroll’s defense.”

Up next, all three think it will be Nolan Smith off the board. This time, it’s Jeremiah and McShay who agree on Smith’s landing spot. They both see the Philadelphia Eagles taking Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. Kiper meanwhile has Smith falling to the New England Patriots with pick No. 14. The Eagles took two defensive Bulldogs in last year’s draft, as they grabbed Jordan Davis in the first round and Nakobe Dean in the third. Georgia fans would be pretty happy if the trio were reunited in Philadelphia.