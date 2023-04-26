ESPN has high expectations for the Georgia football defense in 2023 and beyond

Instead, the questions being asked about the Georgia defense are whether or not the Bulldogs will have the best unit in college football once again. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg ranked Georgia as the No. 1 team in his future defensive power rankings.

Georgia’s defense doesn’t face as many questions entering the 2023 season compared to where it was last season. Yes, key names like Jalen Carter and Chris Smith will need to be replaced. But it’s nothing Georgia hasn’t done before.

“The 2022 unit wasn’t quite as dominant but barely dropped off in helping the team to its second straight national title,” Rittenberg wrote. “The Bulldogs led the nation in rushing defense, ranked second in third-down efficiency and fifth in points allowed.”

Entering the 2023 season, Georgia brings back some highly decorated names from Jamon Dumas-Johnson at inside linebacker to Javon Bullard in the secondary. Add in members of the 2023 signing class — the Bulldogs signed nine defensive prospects who rated among the top 100 overall recruits in the 2023 recruiting cycle — and Georgia is set up for success in both the short and long term.

Two of those standout newcomers are 5-star edge rusher Damon Wilson and 5-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall. Georgia coach Kirby Smart preached patience when discussing the two promising freshmen after G-Day. Wilson had a team-best 2.0 sacks, showing why he was such a coveted player in the 2023 cycle.

“They’re not ready. They know that. They’re working really hard at it. The sooner they get ready, the better we’re going to be,” Smart said. “Because we’re going to need both those guys to step up and play. They’re just young. It’s okay to be young. They have a ways to go and I think they’ll get there. I think both of those guys will contribute and help us next season. I’m very pleased with where they are and how hard they work but they’re not there yet.”

Rittenberg had Georgia at No. 2 in his defensive power rankings last year, but he has now bumped Georgia ahead of the Clemson Tigers. Michigan moved up to No. 3, Alabama remained at No. 4 and Iowa sits at No. 5.