Cover 4 on Georgia football: The big G-Day takeaways that will last until fall camp rolls around

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. It returns this week after Georgia has now finished its spring practice and the transfer portal season is humming along again. NASSAU, Bahamas -- We are on the second day of a DawgNation cruise this week. But that doesn’t mean we are all on holiday.

Or off galavanting in the port. We decided to bring back DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept to discuss a few hot topics right now regarding the Georgia football program. These takes are designed to come out as quickly as DawgNation Daily broke out the tropical print button-downs this week on Independence of the Seas. This “Cover 4″ topic is: What was your big G-Day takeaway? Brandon Adams: It’s clear that Carson Beck will be Georgia’s starting quarterback. Why: “This isn’t meant to slight either Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton, who both had some nice moments on G-Day. However, the game was a referendum on Beck’s readiness, and he convincingly passed the test.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: The Georgia QB room is solid Why: “Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff give the Bulldogs two quarterbacks with great talent and upside who are ready for an opportunity. Beck is the prototypical NFL pocket QB with great arm talent along with a strong knowledge of the offense. Vandagriff is a bigger, more athletic version of what UGA has had at the position. Gunner Stockton is still learning the offense, but appears to have good upside and could be ready to play quickly if needed.” HYOSUB SHIN / AJC , McClatchy Tribune Connor Riley: This wide receiver room is really good Why: “Carson Beck’s play is a close second here, but I think he benefited greatly from how the wide receivers played. This is easily the deepest group of pass catchers Kirby Smart has had and potentially the most talented as well.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Jeff Sentell: The best teams for Georgia football are still up ahead Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Why: “Spring ball reaffirmed what the recruiting trail and strong evals hinted at coming in. The ‘Dawgs will be better than they were in 2021 and 2022. It came at me in flashes at field level. When Georgia lined up Raylen Wilson, CJ Allen, Joenel Aguero and AJ Harris simultaneously, it was a sign of great things to come. The feeling compounded while seeing Anthony Evans, Lawson Luckie, Yazeed Haynes and Roderick Robinson II all lined up on offense later that day. Look for the ‘Dawgs to break their record of NFL Draftees off the 2023 team and then the 2024 and 2025 Georgia defenses should be the best ones yet in the Kirby Smart era.

