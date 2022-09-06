Dawgnation Logo
The Georgia captains for the Oregon game were (from left to right) Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith II and Nolan Smith. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Georgia football now ranked No. 2 in AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings

The Georgia football team delivered one of the most dominating wins of the first week of the college football season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon. And the victory was recognized in this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings

Georgia now sits at No. 2 and picked up 17 first-place votes compared to the three the Bulldogs had in the initial poll. Alabama remained at No. 1 while Ohio State is now at No. 3 after its 21-10 win over No. 8 Notre Dame. Michigan is at No. 4 while Clemson s now the No. 5 ranked team in the AP Poll. Georgia also came in at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll as well.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions on Saturday, while the new-look Georgia defense kept now unranked Oregon out of the end zone. It was one of the more impressive performances of the Kirby Smart era, especially with all the new faces taking over from last season’s championship team.

The scary thing for opposing teams is that Smart thinks his team has plenty of room to get better.

“I think it’s never as good as it seems and it’s never as bad as it seems,” Smart said. “And that’s kind of the mantra coaches use. To be honest, it’s true. So it’s never -- you know, you go to the tape to watch it and you think you played really good, and you see glaring mistakes and errors that you made that you got away with. It brings you back to reality really quick on Saturday night and Sunday morning when you watch that tape.”

The Bulldogs take on FCS Samford this week, a step down in competition from having played the Ducks.

Georgia did get some bumps in its future schedule, as Florida and Tennessee are now ranked after their Week 1 wins. Both teams face ranked foes this weekend, with No. 12 Florida hosting No. 29 Kentucky and No. 24 Tennessee traveling to No. 17 Pitt.

Georgia and Samford are set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, with SEC Network broadcasting the game. You can see the full Week 2 AP Poll below.

AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pitt
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

