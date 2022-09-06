Georgia football now ranked No. 2 in AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings

The Georgia football team delivered one of the most dominating wins of the first week of the college football season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon. And the victory was recognized in this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings

Georgia now sits at No. 2 and picked up 17 first-place votes compared to the three the Bulldogs had in the initial poll. Alabama remained at No. 1 while Ohio State is now at No. 3 after its 21-10 win over No. 8 Notre Dame. Michigan is at No. 4 while Clemson s now the No. 5 ranked team in the AP Poll. Georgia also came in at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll as well.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions on Saturday, while the new-look Georgia defense kept now unranked Oregon out of the end zone. It was one of the more impressive performances of the Kirby Smart era, especially with all the new faces taking over from last season’s championship team.