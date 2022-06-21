ESPN analyst on the future of Georgia football: ‘The program will need to continue making strides on offense’

Georgia football was the best team in the sport last year, taking home its first national championship since 1980. The program has recruited, and developed, talent as well as anyone. Kirby Smart isn’t going anywhere, as he’s poised to sign a big new contract at some point this offseason. The future is very bright for the Georgia football program. So much so that ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg placed Georgia No. 2 overall in his future power rankings for the sport. Just behind Alabama, which Georgia took down in the recent National Championship game. The Bulldogs have been successful under Smart in large part because of it defense. And yet, it is the offense that Rittenberg believes will shape the future of the Georgia program.

“Georgia could soon occupy the top spot in these rankings, but the program will need to continue making strides on offense,” Rittenberg wrote. “Smart should always produce top-3 defenses, but units like last year’s, which went on to produce a record five NFL first-round draft picks, don’t come around every season. “The Bulldogs ultimately will need to win more because of their offense and passing game.” Georgia’s defense was dominant a season ago, leading the nation in scoring defense while also ranking in the top-5 in rush defense, total defense, sacks and yards per play allowed. But the offense wasn’t some middling unit last season.