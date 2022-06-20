BREAKING: 4-star in-state priority LB CJ Allen has made his college decision.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB CJ Allen. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 LB and the No. 167 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= CJ Allen had hoped to wait until July 9 to make his college commitment known. He went on his final official visit to Tennessee last weekend.

It was supposed to give him some time to think things over and dwell on the right decision. Allen didn’t need a lot of time. The 4-star LB has been a Peach State priority for this class for some time. He’s a three-sport athlete and he likes to act fast and play fast. He committed to Georgia on Monday evening. It is a very big get for the 2023 class in Athens.

“It was time,” Allen told DawgNation. He took his official visit to UGA first. Allen was with that visitor’s list of very leaned-in commits and had Georgia on his mind for a long time. Back at G-Day, he wore an old-school red Malcolm Mitchell jersey as a way to rep the red team that his future position coach Glenn Schumann was coaching for that day.