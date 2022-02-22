What Matt Luke departure means for talented 2022 Georgia offensive line

Georgia’s offensive line has the potential to be a real strength in 2022. But if this group is going to reach its potential, Georgia is going to need to quickly find a replacement offensive line coach. Matt Luke announced on Monday that he would be stepping down from his position to spend more time with his family. Luke spent the last two seasons in Athens serving as the offensive line coach for Kirby Smart. Luke replaced Sam Pittman, who is now the head coach at Arkansas.

“He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a National Championship,” Smart said of Luke. “We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia Football. Matt, Ashley, and his children have been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Bulldog family and Athens community. We’re working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line.” Related: Matt Luke releases official statement on stepping down as Georgia football offensive line coach Expect Georgia to be aggressive in replacing Luke, as Smart has always valued his offensive line coaches. Luke was set to make $900,000 this coming season, with only offensive coordinator Todd Monken making more among Georgia assistants. When Smart was searching for a replacement for Pittman, he was able to land Luke who had just been the head coach at Ole Miss.

Whoever Smart ends up hiring will take over a talented room. Though there are some questions that still need to be answered if this group is to reach its potential. First and foremost, Georgia has to replace two starters in the group. Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer are both off to the NFL after starting for multiple years at Georgia. Shaffer was a mainstay at left guard, while Salyer spent most of his left tackle for the Bulldogs. Georgia returns some major contributors along the offensive line, as right tackle Warren McClendon and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger will both be back. McClendon should be one of the top tackles in the SEC, while Van Pran-Granger impressed in his first season as a starter at center. Warren Ericson also returns for Georgia after starting 14 games at guard last season.