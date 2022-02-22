What Matt Luke departure means for talented 2022 Georgia offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line has the potential to be a real strength in 2022. But if this group is going to reach its potential, Georgia is going to need to quickly find a replacement offensive line coach.
Matt Luke announced on Monday that he would be stepping down from his position to spend more time with his family. Luke spent the last two seasons in Athens serving as the offensive line coach for Kirby Smart.
Luke replaced Sam Pittman, who is now the head coach at Arkansas.
“He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a National Championship,” Smart said of Luke. “We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia Football. Matt, Ashley, and his children have been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Bulldog family and Athens community. We’re working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line.”
Expect Georgia to be aggressive in replacing Luke, as Smart has always valued his offensive line coaches. Luke was set to make $900,000 this coming season, with only offensive coordinator Todd Monken making more among Georgia assistants. When Smart was searching for a replacement for Pittman, he was able to land Luke who had just been the head coach at Ole Miss.
Whoever Smart ends up hiring will take over a talented room. Though there are some questions that still need to be answered if this group is to reach its potential.
First and foremost, Georgia has to replace two starters in the group. Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer are both off to the NFL after starting for multiple years at Georgia. Shaffer was a mainstay at left guard, while Salyer spent most of his left tackle for the Bulldogs.
Georgia returns some major contributors along the offensive line, as right tackle Warren McClendon and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger will both be back. McClendon should be one of the top tackles in the SEC, while Van Pran-Granger impressed in his first season as a starter at center. Warren Ericson also returns for Georgia after starting 14 games at guard last season.
Perhaps the most exciting part about this offensive line is the players who are not yet household names. Broderick Jones is expected to replace Salyer at left tackle. The former 5-star prospect picked up four starts for Georgia during the 2021 season when Salyer was injured. He also played a pivotal role for the Bulldogs in the win over Alabama at the end of the season, coming off the bench to stabilize the Georgia offensive line.
Jones is far from the only former top prospect on Georgia’s offensive line. Tate Ratledge will return and will look to fulfill the promise he showed during August of the 2021 season. He seemed poised to have a breakout season for Georgia after earning the starting spot at right guard. But Ratledge broke his foot on the opening drive of Georgia’s season and had Lisfranc surgery to repair it. It is not yet known what Ratledge’s status is for spring practice.
Then there is the case of Amarius Mims. He was the top signee in Georgia’s 2021 signing class and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Georgia for the 2022 recruiting cycle. While Georgia might be set at the tackle for this season, Mims could prove to be too talented to keep off the field. Former Alabama standout Evan Neal, a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, began his career at right guard before eventually moving out to tackle.
Georgia also has veterans like Xavier Truss and Devin Willock who will be fighting for playing time at the guard spot. Factor former blue-chip recruits such as Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris and there is an excess of talent on Georgia’s offensive line heading into the 2022 season.
The Bulldogs just now need a position coach who is going to get the most out of this group going forward.
Matt Luke stepping down as Georgia football offensive line coach
