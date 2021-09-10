Georgia football-UAB: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 2 game (Sept. 11, 2021)
The Georgia football team will play in Sanford Stadium for the first time in 201 as the Bulldogs take on UAB. Below you can find information on the game time, TV Channel, odds and how to watch online for the week 2 game.
Georgia started the season with a 10-3 win over Clemson. The Bulldogs moved up to the No. 2 ranked team in the country following the win. UAB picked up a 31-0 win last week over Jacksonville State.
Georgia will have full attendance at the game, making it the first time since the 2019 season that Georgia will have full attendance.
Georgia football-UAB: Game time
The Georgia football-UAB game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Georgia football-UAB: TV Channel
The Georgia football-UAB game will air on ESPN2. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will be calling the game.
Georgia football-UAB: How to watch online
You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch.
Georgia football-UAB: Point spread, over/unders
The Georgia football team is a 23.5 point favorite against UAB on Saturday. The line has moved as there are questions about the health of Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. The over/under for this game is set at 44 per BetUS.
Georgia football-UAB: What Kirby Smart had to say about UAB
On the back-up quarterback position: Carson’s (Beck) been our number two quarterback. He’s worked with the twos and has worked a lot there, taken a lot of reps. Stetson still gets some reps from time to time but he’s got a lot of bank reps so we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and ready to go.”
On UAB as a program: We’ve got a lot of respect for their program. I was over there for years right by them, Bill Clark is a great coach and a close friend. He coached high school football and I recruited his school for a long time. He got into college coaching and has been very successful. They’ve done a tremendous job coaching and recruiting talent and winning football games. They’ve got a really good team, if you watch them on tape you’ll see it. When teams block punts and are good on special teams, you know they’re well-coached.
On the Georgia offense heading into game 2: “Well, I think, you’ve got to be careful, because with the receptions, you’ve got to score touchdowns, and we didn’t. So, we’re a very matter of fact judgement and it’s like ‘okay so we didn’t score but, why? Why did we not?’ You go through the reasons why and you go through each play. A lot of it was attention to detail, not converting on third down, missing a couple of explosives. They played us very different than what you would normally say a Clemson team would play. They prepared for speed breaks and shots and fast balls because that’s what they had given up. They did a good job of defending that. But, to say that we didn’t function or didn’t run the ball well – I mean, we ran the ball well at times. Any time you can run the ball down someone’s throat in four minutes, it’s pretty obvious that they knew we had to run the ball there and we were still able to, so we did some really good things offensively. Hey, I’m excited to see what our guys can do moving forward. The greatest jump you make is from Game One to Game Two, so we got to find a way to be more explosive. You can see on tape that it’s there, so I’m glad we got the attention of those guys.”
Georgia football-UAB injury report
JT Daniels (oblique, questionable) George Pickens (ACL, out), Tate Ratledge (foot, out), Dominick Blaylock (ACL, questionable), Darnell Washington (foot, doubtful), Tykee Smith (foot, doubtful), Kearis Jackson (knee, questionable)
