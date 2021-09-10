Georgia football-UAB: Game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 2 game (Sept. 11, 2021)

The Georgia football team will play in Sanford Stadium for the first time in 201 as the Bulldogs take on UAB. Below you can find information on the game time, TV Channel, odds and how to watch online for the week 2 game. Georgia started the season with a 10-3 win over Clemson. The Bulldogs moved up to the No. 2 ranked team in the country following the win. UAB picked up a 31-0 win last week over Jacksonville State.

Georgia will have full attendance at the game, making it the first time since the 2019 season that Georgia will have full attendance. Georgia football-UAB: Game time The Georgia football-UAB game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 11. Georgia football-UAB: TV Channel The Georgia football-UAB game will air on ESPN2. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will be calling the game. Georgia football-UAB: How to watch online You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch. Georgia football-UAB: Point spread, over/unders The Georgia football team is a 23.5 point favorite against UAB on Saturday. The line has moved as there are questions about the health of Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. The over/under for this game is set at 44 per BetUS. Georgia football-UAB: What Kirby Smart had to say about UAB On the back-up quarterback position: Carson’s (Beck) been our number two quarterback. He’s worked with the twos and has worked a lot there, taken a lot of reps. Stetson still gets some reps from time to time but he’s got a lot of bank reps so we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and ready to go.”

