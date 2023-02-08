Stetson Bennett among the 12 Georgia football players invited to 2023 NFL Combine
A year after having 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bulldogs will likely be well-represented once again when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. At least based on those invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Georgia had 12 players invited, with only Alabama having more invited with 13.
- Quarterback Stetson Bennett
- Running back Kenny McIntosh
- Wide receiver Kearis Jackson
- Tight end Darnell Washington
- Offensive tackle Broderick Jones
- Offensive tackle Warren McClendon
- Defensive lineman Jalen Carter
- Defensive lineman/outside linebacker Robert Beal
- Defensive lineman/outside linebacker Nolan Smith
- Cornerback Kelee Ringo
- Safety Chris Smith
- Kicker Jack Podlesny
Bennett was one of 15 quarterbacks invited and will have many eyes on him in Indianapolis. Bennett elected not to participate in the Senior Bowl and was recently arrested on a public intoxication charge. He also led Georgia to back-to-back national championships and set the school’s single-season passing record. Measurements for Bennett will be key.
Among those with the most to gain at the combine, Washington, Nolan Smith and Ringo all have a chance to help their respective stocks with strong testing and medical checks. All three missed time during their Georgia careers but are also exceptional athletes. A strong combine performance could help cement all three as potential first-round draft picks.
Carter and Jones are seen as near-locks as first-round picks at this point, with Carter seen as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Many have already begun helping their draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft, as Jackson and Beal both participated in the East-West Shrine game, while Chris Smith, Podlesny, McClendon and McIntosh all took part in last week’s Senior Bowl.
The 2023 NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis, the site of Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the 2022 National Championship Game. The event begins on Feb. 26 and runs through March 6 with players arriving in various position groups. On-field workouts begin on Thursday, March 2 and conclude on Sunday, March 5.
