Jalen Carter taken by Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was taken with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Carter was seen by many as the top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, as the 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle offers a rare blend of athleticism. He was an All-American in his final season at Georgia despite missing two games with a knee injury. As a junior, he finished with 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He is from Apopka, Fla. and attended the same high school that legendary defensive lineman Warren Sapp did.

He becomes the fourth defensive lineman from Georgia drafted in the first round of the last two drafts. Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt were all taken in the first round of last year’s draft. Davis was taken by the Eagles in the first round of last year’s draft. Related: Jalen Carter: 3 things to know about the most elite defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft Carter played an integral part in Georgia winning back-to-back national championships. He started 13 games for Georgia during the 2022 season.