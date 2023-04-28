Jalen Carter taken by Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was taken with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carter was seen by many as the top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, as the 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle offers a rare blend of athleticism. He was an All-American in his final season at Georgia despite missing two games with a knee injury.
As a junior, he finished with 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He is from Apopka, Fla. and attended the same high school that legendary defensive lineman Warren Sapp did.
He becomes the fourth defensive lineman from Georgia drafted in the first round of the last two drafts. Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt were all taken in the first round of last year’s draft. Davis was taken by the Eagles in the first round of last year’s draft.
Carter played an integral part in Georgia winning back-to-back national championships. He started 13 games for Georgia during the 2022 season.
Part of the reason Carter slipped in the draft was due to a troubling pre-draft process. He was arrested on racing and reckless driving charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 15. That same night, two members of the Georgia football program lost their lives while out racing. Per the police report, Carter was racing alongside them.
Carter made a plea deal where he will have 12 months probation, along with paying a fine, performing community service and finishing a driving course.
Carter also showed up overweight to his Pro Day and struggled to finish on-field defensive line drills. Carter did not work out for teams at the NFL combine, instead opting to just meet with teams and complete medicals.
Despite the off-field troubles, Georgia coaches and players have been very supportive of Carter and what he can bring to a team.
“You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt.
“The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”
What Kirby Smart said about 2023 NFL draft pick Jalen Carter
“I think all the NFL teams that are picking tonight have a great environment. They have older players that are like big brothers to the rookies. He had that in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. I think that’s important. I think a strong d-line coach is great. I think it benefits a lot of teams because he’s a really good football player, and when you’re a really good football player, you’re scheme diverse. He’s certainly that.”
What Jalen Carter brings to an NFL team
