Dawgnation Logo

Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which 2023 draft pick will have the best NFL career?

Kirby Smart-Georgia football-UGA football
@jeffsentell
Posted

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. It returns this week after Georgia has finished its spring practice and the transfer portal is humming along again.

SOMEWHERE OFF THE FLORIDA COAST -- We are holding up four fingers today on the 2023 DawgNation cruise. DawgNation Daily will host a live Q&A with our team and then we will host rewatch sessions of both the 2022 Peach Bowl and the national championship game rout of TCU.

There will also be a mini-golf challenge that will conclude with a putting contest for some 5-star prizes. We’ll close out the day with an NFL Draft watch party on the Darnell Washington-sized screen from the top two decks of the Independence of the Seas.

The first day of the 2023 NFL Draft seems ripe for another DawgNation “Cover 4″ post regarding a few hot topics right now around the Georgia football program.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as preferred walk-on Mekhi Mews ran to daylight on G-Day in Athens.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which 2023 Georgia football draft pick will go on to have the best NFL career?

Brandon Adams: Jalen Carter

Why: “Carter has become one of the more controversial players in the draft, but when all is said and done, he’s overwhelmingly likely to be drafted inside the top 10, and quite possibly within the top five. That should be a strong indicator of the kind of career he can have. He’s arguably the most talented player on either of UGA’s back-to-back national championship teams.”

Georgia's defensive lineman Jalen Carter runs in front of coaches and scouts. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Hyosub Shin, McClatchy Tribune

Mike Griffith: Kelee Ringo

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo gets in on the postgame celebration in the end zone after the 42-20 beatdown of Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 29, 2022. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Why: “Ringo has a rare mix of size and speed that NFL teams love, though the prediction here is that he evolves into a long-term starter at the safety position.”

Connor Riley: Broderick Jones

Why: “Jones has as high a ceiling as any player in this draft. I think the fact that he enters the NFL with only 19 career starts and the fact that he’s already this good should be seen as a major plus for his development.”

Jeff Sentell: Nolan Smith

Georgia senior OLB Nolan Smith revels in the back-to-back euphoria after Georgia's 65-7 win against TCU in the 2022 college football national championship on Monday, January 9, 2023, in SoFi Stadiium in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Why: “I thought long and hard about Darnell Washington here. There’s at least something someone can critique with every top pick. It would be injuries with Darnell. There’s the off-field with Carter and the NFL position fit with Ringo. Broderick Jones might have the cleanest eval. But for me, it would be Smith. Explosive. Great run defender. Character. Smith has rare traits in speed and agility plus there’s an unquestioned character and locker room fit component. Smith’s NFL career could even be extended by coaching on Sundays. I like the Haason Reddick comparison. Smith has similar traits and is actually a little bigger than the NFL All-Pro. That player parallel doesn’t necessarily mean he has to move to ILB to have a long pro career.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

UGA News

NextFinal NFL mock drafts have Georgia football primed for a big 1st …
Leave a Comment