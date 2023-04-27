Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which 2023 draft pick will have the best NFL career?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. It returns this week after Georgia has finished its spring practice and the transfer portal is humming along again.
SOMEWHERE OFF THE FLORIDA COAST -- We are holding up four fingers today on the 2023 DawgNation cruise. DawgNation Daily will host a live Q&A with our team and then we will host rewatch sessions of both the 2022 Peach Bowl and the national championship game rout of TCU.
There will also be a mini-golf challenge that will conclude with a putting contest for some 5-star prizes. We’ll close out the day with an NFL Draft watch party on the Darnell Washington-sized screen from the top two decks of the Independence of the Seas.
The first day of the 2023 NFL Draft seems ripe for another DawgNation “Cover 4″ post regarding a few hot topics right now around the Georgia football program.
These takes are designed to come out as quickly as preferred walk-on Mekhi Mews ran to daylight on G-Day in Athens.
This “Cover 4″ topic is:
Which 2023 Georgia football draft pick will go on to have the best NFL career?
Brandon Adams: Jalen Carter
Why: “Carter has become one of the more controversial players in the draft, but when all is said and done, he’s overwhelmingly likely to be drafted inside the top 10, and quite possibly within the top five. That should be a strong indicator of the kind of career he can have. He’s arguably the most talented player on either of UGA’s back-to-back national championship teams.”
Mike Griffith: Kelee Ringo
Why: “Ringo has a rare mix of size and speed that NFL teams love, though the prediction here is that he evolves into a long-term starter at the safety position.”
Connor Riley: Broderick Jones
Why: “Jones has as high a ceiling as any player in this draft. I think the fact that he enters the NFL with only 19 career starts and the fact that he’s already this good should be seen as a major plus for his development.”
Jeff Sentell: Nolan Smith
Why: “I thought long and hard about Darnell Washington here. There’s at least something someone can critique with every top pick. It would be injuries with Darnell. There’s the off-field with Carter and the NFL position fit with Ringo. Broderick Jones might have the cleanest eval. But for me, it would be Smith. Explosive. Great run defender. Character. Smith has rare traits in speed and agility plus there’s an unquestioned character and locker room fit component. Smith’s NFL career could even be extended by coaching on Sundays. I like the Haason Reddick comparison. Smith has similar traits and is actually a little bigger than the NFL All-Pro. That player parallel doesn’t necessarily mean he has to move to ILB to have a long pro career.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Can the 2023 team really be the best one yet for Kirby Smart?
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: The big takeaways from G-Day that will last until fall camp
- Next Generation: Look for legacy TE Pearce Spurlin III when he returns in the fall
- KJ Bolden: 5-star priority 2024 target says UGA will “definitely” get an official visit
- BREAKING: 5-star TE prospect Landen Thomas flips his UGA commitment to FSU
- Georgia football recruiting: KJ Bolden leads a parade of headliners on G-Day visit list
- Next Generation: The Lawson Luckie family story will make one want to be a No. 7 jersey
- Ryan Puglisi: Longtime 4-star QB doubles down on his pledge to play for UGA
- BREAKING: Nitro Tuggle commitment means it is now “Showtime” in Athens
- Marquis Easley: Why “Big EZ” could be a bully on the line for the ‘Dawgs
- Big commitment from 5-star TE Elyiss Williams is another mic drop for Todd Hartley
- Eddrick Houston: 5-star in-state priority DL target has set his commitment date
- Fletcher Westphal: The 6-foot-8 OT with a 17-step spreadsheet to help him choose the right school
- Micah Debose: Anchor 2025 OL commitment has a reaffirming visit to check out UGA
- Dwight Phillips Jr: The electrifying RB commitment is now one of the fastest high school sprinters in America
- David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 junior prospect recaps weekend visit where he felt “loved and honored” by Georgia football
- Dylan Raiola: How Georgia football continues to ‘deliver’ in the recruiting of the nation’s No. 1 prospect
UGA News
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which 2023 draft pick will have the best NFL career?
- Final NFL mock drafts have Georgia football primed for a big 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft
- NFL Draft 2023: Live updates, picks, analysis for Georgia football players
- Jalen Carter is still growing, as a player and person, as 2023 NFL Draft finally begins
- Broderick Jones: 3 things about the most athletic offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft