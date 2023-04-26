Todd McShay takes another swipe at Jalen Carter before 2023 NFL Draft: ‘He’s been a lot to handle’
On the eve of the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has once again made comments critical of defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
After first generating headlines about Carter back in December with regard to Carter’s character, McShay made some strong comments about the Georgia standout while appearing on Pardon My Take.
“As good as Jalen Carter was and as important as he was in these last 2 years winning national championships, I don’t think there are a lot of people in Athens that are crying that Jalen Carter’s leaving town,” McShay said. “I think he’s been a lot to handle.”
It has not been a smooth draft process for Carter. He was arrested while at the NFL combine on racing and reckless driving charges stemming from the night of Jan. 15. He then showed up nine pounds overweight to his pro day and struggled to complete positional drills.
Still, McShay’s comments run counter to what Kirby Smart and Georgia teammates have said about Carter. He was a First Team All-American in his time with the Bulldogs and the best defensive player on the 2021 and 2022 National Championship teams.
“You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here,” Smart said at Georgia’s Pro Day. “Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt. The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him.”
Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft and is still expected to be a top-10 pick. He only took visits with teams picking in the top 10 and could go as high as pick No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks.
Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who could join Carter as a top-10 pick, has defended Carter at multiple points during the draft process.
“The best teammate I’ve ever been around. He’s misunderstood just because he don’t talk to people,” Smith at Georgia’s Pro Day. “I just know me and JC got that special connection on the field. I’ve got a left-handed brother that’s just like that so I guess that’s why I understand that. Left-handed people do things in their own way and you’ve got to take time with them.
“I love JC. No offense against JD (Jordan Davis), but that’s probably the best d-tackle I’ve been around.”
The long NFL draft process will end for Carter and the rest of the 2023 draft class starting on Thursday with the first round. The draft concludes on Sunday. The Bulldogs have five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and even with numerous character questions, Carter seems poised to join them.
