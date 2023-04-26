Todd McShay takes another swipe at Jalen Carter before 2023 NFL Draft: ‘He’s been a lot to handle’

On the eve of the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has once again made comments critical of defensive tackle Jalen Carter. After first generating headlines about Carter back in December with regard to Carter’s character, McShay made some strong comments about the Georgia standout while appearing on Pardon My Take. “As good as Jalen Carter was and as important as he was in these last 2 years winning national championships, I don’t think there are a lot of people in Athens that are crying that Jalen Carter’s leaving town,” McShay said. “I think he’s been a lot to handle.”

It has not been a smooth draft process for Carter. He was arrested while at the NFL combine on racing and reckless driving charges stemming from the night of Jan. 15. He then showed up nine pounds overweight to his pro day and struggled to complete positional drills. Still, McShay's comments run counter to what Kirby Smart and Georgia teammates have said about Carter. He was a First Team All-American in his time with the Bulldogs and the best defensive player on the 2021 and 2022 National Championship teams.