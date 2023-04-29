Warren McClendon taken by Los Angeles Rams in 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 173 pick in the draft.
McClendon is a 6-foot-4, 304-pound offensive tackle prospect from Brunswick, Ga. He is the second Georgia offensive lineman to be taken in the draft, after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Broderick Jones with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Georgia has now had nine players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, with McClendon being the 4th offensive player to be taken. He will join fellow teammate Stetson Bennett in Los Angeles, who the Rams took with pick No. 128.
McClendon started 37 games at right tackle for Georgia during his collegiate career. He was a key piece of Georgia’s offensive line as it won a national championship in each of the past two seasons.
Georgia’s offensive line also was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this past season, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line.
McClendon was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. Some NFL teams think he may have to play guard at the next level, but he was an All-SEC performer at right tackle. Georgia has also had a strong run of producing offensive linemen. A year ago, Jamaree Salyer was a sixth-round pick for the Chargers before emerging as the team’s starting left tackle.
McClendon participated in the Senior Bowl and NFL combine but was limited in what he could do. McClendon was also a passenger in the car accident that saw two Georgia football program members die on Jan. 15. One of them was McClendon’s teammate Devin Willock. McClendon wore No. 77 in honor of Willock at the Senior Bowl.
“Really, it was a great opportunity,” McClendon said. “I just chose to run with it. It was tough, but I chose to run with it. It was a great experience. I had fun, met some great people, hung out with some teammates I hadn’t seen in a while. It was a great experience.”
Jones announced on Friday he would be wearing No. 77 for the Pittsburgh Steelers to honor McClendon.
What an NFL team is getting in Warren McClendon
2023 NFL Combine results: Offensive tackle Warren McClendon
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 304 pounds
Arm length: 34.5′
