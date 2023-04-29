Warren McClendon taken by Los Angeles Rams in 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 173 pick in the draft. McClendon is a 6-foot-4, 304-pound offensive tackle prospect from Brunswick, Ga. He is the second Georgia offensive lineman to be taken in the draft, after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Broderick Jones with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia has now had nine players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, with McClendon being the 4th offensive player to be taken. He will join fellow teammate Stetson Bennett in Los Angeles, who the Rams took with pick No. 128.

McClendon started 37 games at right tackle for Georgia during his collegiate career. He was a key piece of Georgia’s offensive line as it won a national championship in each of the past two seasons. Georgia’s offensive line also was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this past season, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. McClendon was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. Some NFL teams think he may have to play guard at the next level, but he was an All-SEC performer at right tackle. Georgia has also had a strong run of producing offensive linemen. A year ago, Jamaree Salyer was a sixth-round pick for the Chargers before emerging as the team’s starting left tackle.