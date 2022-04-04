Kirby Smart wants Jalen Carter to follow example set by Devonte Wyatt

ATHENS — Tight end Brett Seither has the unfortunate pleasure of knowing what it is like to try and block Jalen Carter. It is not a fun experience, as one can imagine. “Sadly I have,” Seither said. “I don’t think I’ve won one of those matchups, but that’s another freak athlete that is not fun to go against. He’s a hell of a player.” Seither is no slouch, as he stands at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. But Carter’s combination of strength and quickness make him a tough assignment for anybody. He finished second on the team last year in quarterback pressures, despite not playing in an every-down role.

Carter’s credentials to this point of his Georgia career are well-established. He arrived as a 5-star signee in the 2020 signing class and has been mauling opposing blockers ever since. He also moonlights as a goalline fullback and blocked a key field goal in the 33-18 win over Alabama to win the National Championship. Related: Jalen Carter does it all for Georgia football in National Championship victory: ‘The guy is a stud’ But like all players, Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to see more from the talented junior defensive tackle. Though it would be nice for him to notch a few more sacks and tackles for loss, Smart is actually looking at an intangible area for Carter to improve upon.