Final grades for Georgia football 2022 signing class

As the dust settled on National Signing Day, the Georgia Bulldogs came away with 29 signees and the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Much of the work had been done in December, yet Georgia still added five more players to the program on Wednesday.

“I’m certainly proud of the group we’ve got. I’m excited about this recruiting class,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The number one reason that I’m excited is that 19 of them are midyears. We’ve got 19 midyear enrollees who’ve been very impactful in adding depth to our roster. As they begin to work out and go through our academics, our equipment staff, our nutrition staff, our player development staff, everybody has commented about this group. How serious they are, how well-mannered they are, and how they handle their business. “That’s always good to know that you’ve got the right kind of kids in your organization.” Below is a look at Georgia’s signing class as a whole and how it did in terms of meeting its needs. *Indicates early enrollee Quarterback: A-: Gunner Stockton* Georgia quickly identified Stockton as its top target in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Once Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo — who are now both on staff at Georgia — left South Carolina, Georgia’s stability was able to win out for Stockton’s services.

Stockton did see his ranking dip, but that can largely be attributed to the fact that he did not go through the elite 11 offseason program, limiting the amount of time evaluators could study Stockton. Georgia signed 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff in the previous class, and that would cause some quarterbacks to look elsewhere. Related: Kirby Smart share shares his first public thoughts on Gunner Stockton: ‘He’s stuck to his guns that he loves UGA’ But Stockton never waivered. Smart spoke a lot about finding players who fit the program’s culture and core values. Stockton fits that description perfectly, hence the high letter grade. Running back, B+: Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul The running back talent pool wasn’t as deep as it had been in years past, but Georgia still did well in landing Robinson and Paul. The Bulldogs signed Robinson in December, landing the No. 4 ranked running back in the class. Georgia then beat out Clemson, Michigan and others for the late-rising Paul on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have to replace both Zamir White and James Cook, two key leaders at the position. It remains to be seen whether Robinson and Paul can help make up for what Georgia will lose in Cook and White, especially when neither Robinson and Paul enrolled early.

Georgia is also likely to take two running backs again in the 2023 running back class as well. But with Dell McGee recruiting the position, you can bet Georgia will be able to close on some more elite talent. Wide receivers, C: CJ Smith*, De’Nylon Morrissette*, Dillon Bell, Cole Speer As Adonai Mitchell showed last year, recruiting rankings aren’t the end-all, be-all when it comes to evaluating positions. But it’s hard to ignore what has happened at the wide receiver position in the last two cycles. The highest-ranked wide receiver Georgia has signed in that time is Smith, who came in as the No. 225 prospect in this class. By comparison, Georgia has signed a top-100 recruit at every other position in that span. Related: Georgia football recruiting: Why couldn’t UGA close a big-name WR in the 2022 cycle? Perhaps that’s why Georgia has a new wide receivers coach in Bryan McClendon, who will replace Cortez Hankton. McClendon will make $700,000 in an effort to upgrade the position.

Georgia also may not be done adding at this position either. Depth was a major issue for the position in 2021 and when factoring transfers and NFL draft departures, Georgia will be in the same spot from a numbers standpoint next season. Look for Georgia to try and land an impact wide receiver via the transfer portal after spring practice. Tight end, A: Oscar Delp* A year after signing Brock Bowers, Georgia went out and landed a top-100 overall player in Delp to come to Athens. Todd Hartley continues to get it done on the recruiting trail for Georgia, and his ability to develop isn’t too shabby either. Delp walks into a loaded tight end, with Bowers and Darnell Washington both returning. That Delp is unafraid of the competition ahead of him is another strong sign that he should fit in well with the culture that Smart is fostering at Georgia. Related: Oscar Delp: The clever rewrite to a 1995 hit song his Mom rewrote for karaoke on his official visit Offensive line, B: Earnest Greene*, Aliou Bah*, Jacob Hood*, Drew Bobo, Griffin Scroogs*

