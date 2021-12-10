Redshirt Report: Which members of the 2021 Georgia football team are in line for an extra year of eligibility?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry takes a precise look at the player participation in Athens for the 2021 Georgia football team. Which Bulldogs are in line for a redshirt? ============================================================= Redshirts. They used to be very big thing in college football.

There have been a few rule changes like the 4-game maximum and the bonus year for Covid-19 that render most to toss the previous eligibility clock right out the sliding back glass window of the truck. Or at least recogize the matter is significantly complicted these days. Redshirt freshman. Sophomore. Redshirt sophomore. Junior. Redshirt junior. Those terms don’t really mean what they used to anymore.

It is probably now easier to gauge freshmen and sophomores not by what the team roster says about class standing, but by the potential max years of eligibility remaining. That is if they do not portal before they get to the end of their maximum eligibility. The 2020 signing class at UGA still began this year with a maximum of four remaining seasons of eligibility left to play. It didn’t matter how many games they played in during their first fall on campus.

The classes of 2017, 2018 and 2019 are also better sorted by the amount of years they have in which they could potentially play. Especially given that “Super Senior” designation which existed this year for players like Justin Shaffer, Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt. Those guys all signed to play for Kirby Smart’s program back in 2017. The “Super Senior” years will still exist for 2017 signees like Latavious Brini, Robert Beal Jr., Stetson Bennett IV and Amer Speed in 2022. That’s because they can also apply both a redshirt year and the COVID-19 year to their eligibility status. The 2021 signees won’t be that complicated to track. They will still have that five years to play four seasons staple to apply to their careers. Do you know which players from the 2021, 2020 and 2019 classes can take a redshirt for this fall? Do you know which true freshmen played in every game? Or what about the Bulldogs which landed somehwere in the middle? This week seems like a good week to examine all of those topics. Georgia will still see a few 5-stars and several All-Americans that will be able to use a redshirt for the 2021 season.