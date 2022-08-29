Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football landed a commitment from 4-star prospect Monroe Freeling.

BREAKING: Monroe Freeling decision shows there’s nothing wrong with Georgia football recruiting tonight

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares tonight’s breaking news decision about 4-star OT Monroe Freeling committing to play for the Bulldogs. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 OT and the No. 63 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC -- The rumors come every August. Those way-too-early worries about the Georgia football recruiting machine and its prowess always prove to be greatly exaggerated.

That doesn’t stop them from popping up like the seatbacks every September inside beautiful Sanford Stadium.

And yes, they always seem to strike the impatient hearts the most. Especially when it comes to the hearts and minds of very impressionable teenagers. Especially now in the days of name, image and likeness adding some extra spice to every recruiting decision.

Prized South Carolina left tackle prospect Monroe Freeling pancaked those worries on Monday night. At least for the time being.

Freeling, a nearly 6-foot-8, 292-pound tackle from Oceanside Collegiate Academy near Charleston, chose the ‘Dawgs on Monday. Georgia beat out Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Miami for Freeling.

Why did he choose the ‘Dawgs? There were a couple of reasons there.

He said there was just a feeling that went a long way back with Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Searels recruited him at North Carolina and kept pounding his fist on the table for Freeling as a priority for the ‘Dawgs.

“He really showed a lot of loyalty there,” Freeling said.

The ‘Dawgs landed a top 100 overall recruit. On the offensive side of the ball no less. Freeling checks in as the nation’s No. 8 OT prospect for 2023 and as the No. 63 overall recruit in America for this cycle. He is now the highest-ranking offensive recruit in the class for the ‘Dawgs.

That choice gives the ‘Dawgs their third commit for the offensive side of the ball ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall recruits. That now pairs nicely with the four defensive commitments ranked among the nation’s top 60 recruits for 2023.

The big man who loves yoga also boosts the Bulldog recruiting class three rungs up the national leaderboard among the top classes in the nation. Freeling’s pick from D1Sports in Mount Pleasant vaults the ‘Dawgs from No. 6 to No. 3 on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings for this cycle.

Freeling is now the fourth commit for returned offensive line coach Stacy Searels in this class. Langston Hughes tackle Bo Hughley is also ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall recruits for 2023.

4-star OT Monroe Freeling (Courtesy photo)
Courtesy photo, Dawgnation

