BREAKING: Monroe Freeling decision shows there’s nothing wrong with Georgia football recruiting tonight

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares tonight’s breaking news decision about 4-star OT Monroe Freeling committing to play for the Bulldogs. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 OT and the No. 63 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= MOUNT PLEASANT, SC -- The rumors come every August. Those way-too-early worries about the Georgia football recruiting machine and its prowess always prove to be greatly exaggerated.

That doesn’t stop them from popping up like the seatbacks every September inside beautiful Sanford Stadium. And yes, they always seem to strike the impatient hearts the most. Especially when it comes to the hearts and minds of very impressionable teenagers. Especially now in the days of name, image and likeness adding some extra spice to every recruiting decision. Prized South Carolina left tackle prospect Monroe Freeling pancaked those worries on Monday night. At least for the time being.

Freeling, a nearly 6-foot-8, 292-pound tackle from Oceanside Collegiate Academy near Charleston, chose the ‘Dawgs on Monday. Georgia beat out Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Miami for Freeling. Why did he choose the ‘Dawgs? There were a couple of reasons there. He said there was just a feeling that went a long way back with Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Searels recruited him at North Carolina and kept pounding his fist on the table for Freeling as a priority for the ‘Dawgs.